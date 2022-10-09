Today sucks hard (F the Jets) but it’ll pan out​

Tua and (ugh) Teddy out.



RT and LT out.



Jonesy and X out.



We played with under 50% of our total horsepower today. Tua, X, and Armstead were a death sentence. I don’t care about the bullshit concussion call on Teddy, guy’s first (and only) play was a safety.



We get our guys back (should the NFL allow it) we’ll be fine.



Lol, I sure didn’t think the “new” protocol cost us our QB2 just that quick.



I’ve loved my Dolphins since 1976, but the NFL today is beginning to resemble the WWF…