Today sucks hard (F the Jets) but it’ll pan out​

multistage
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2015
- Messages
- 1,418
- Reaction score
- 2,188
- Location
- Northwest Iowa
Tua and (ugh) Teddy out.
RT and LT out.
Jonesy and X out.
We played with under 50% of our total horsepower today. Tua, X, and Armstead were a death sentence. I don’t care about the bullshit concussion call on Teddy, guy’s first (and only) play was a safety.
We get our guys back (should the NFL allow it) we’ll be fine.
Lol, I sure didn’t think the “new” protocol cost us our QB2 just that quick.
I’ve loved my Dolphins since 1976, but the NFL today is beginning to resemble the WWF…
RT and LT out.
Jonesy and X out.
We played with under 50% of our total horsepower today. Tua, X, and Armstead were a death sentence. I don’t care about the bullshit concussion call on Teddy, guy’s first (and only) play was a safety.
We get our guys back (should the NFL allow it) we’ll be fine.
Lol, I sure didn’t think the “new” protocol cost us our QB2 just that quick.
I’ve loved my Dolphins since 1976, but the NFL today is beginning to resemble the WWF…