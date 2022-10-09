 Today sucks hard (F the Jets) but it’ll pan out | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Today sucks hard (F the Jets) but it’ll pan out

multistage

multistage

Tua and (ugh) Teddy out.

RT and LT out.

Jonesy and X out.

We played with under 50% of our total horsepower today. Tua, X, and Armstead were a death sentence. I don’t care about the bullshit concussion call on Teddy, guy’s first (and only) play was a safety.

We get our guys back (should the NFL allow it) we’ll be fine.

Lol, I sure didn’t think the “new” protocol cost us our QB2 just that quick.

I’ve loved my Dolphins since 1976, but the NFL today is beginning to resemble the WWF…
 
Adam First

Adam First

Yeah this game is a wash. Can't expect Skylar Thompson to step in right away and win it. He looked very much like a 7th round rookie out there when not facing benchwarmers.

Noah Igbinoghene blocked Jerome Baker from making a tackle though. I think I've seen enough of him forever
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Today sucks hard (F the Jets) but it’ll pan out​


That's a lot of latent Male only sports-sexual undertones... Just sayin'

"Not that there's anything wrong with that"
 
AXAFinFan

AXAFinFan

We suck losing to the Jets with all the injuries but ... the Bills get a pass losing to us with their injuries?
 
multistage

multistage

Just sayin…

Just sayin what? What are you “sayin”? And what the **** do you mean by sexual undertones?

That’s pretty ****ed up. Fix yourself.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

What a weird unfunny and cringe post. Wow.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Woah. Take it easy, Dr Manhattan, Beast, Nightcrawler, Nebula, The Tick, Mystique, or whatever... (Yeah, I had to google that response)

My response was a tongue-in-cheek reference to his "sucks hard" and "F the Jets" comments.

LGB
 
