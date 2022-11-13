Today's game as I saw it.



We got better defensively as the game progressed.

We got better offensively as the game progressed.

Our penalties became fewer and further between as the game progressed.

Our running game was balanced, and the backs were all productive.

Our passing game was balanced and the distribution to our receivers was very evenly balanced.



We started out just a little crappy, but we recovered quicky.



Once we started playing well offensively and defensively, we just seemed to get better i.e., fewer errors and some real "drive" from our runners and receivers.

Steady, with some consistent development of defensive pressure by both our defensive secondary and defensive line.

Steady, with some consistent development of offensive line performance i.e., some really huge running holes of a size I do not remember seeing as a Dolphin's fan before, for our running backs.

Pretty good play calling overall and with fewer "unsuccessful" calls as the game progressed.



What I saw was a unified team that played well together.



I found seeing Thompson going in for Tua at the end of the game particularly satisfying.



My initial projection for this game had been a 34 -21 Dolphins victory.

By the beginning of the 4th quarter, I made an updated prediction for a 40-21 victory.

Who doesn't want to serve an opponent a 40 Burger?

I was just a little off.

I suppose if we had tried for a field goal, instead of a 4th & 1 conversion attempt after a 3rd & short conversion attempt had failed, and we had a successful kick, we would have won 42-17 - pretty good estimates on my part - LOL



I anticipate an even better performing team after the bye week.

I expect more players returning from injuries, current players playing even better after a short and badly needed rest, some positional changes and player replacements that will optimize this team's performance from our 1st "post bye" game through the end of the season.



I no longer believe there is a team we will be playing that we can't and won't beat.



Playoffs - here we come.