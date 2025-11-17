Today's game was ugly... but

We are seeing signs of life, mostly on the defensive side, but we are seeing it.



Going into the season, we all knew that our DBs would probably be a serious weakness, but somehow... oddly... we've found a couple of reclamation project CBs that look like they could be here for a while, (Brents is signed through next year and Jones will only be a Restricted Free Agent, so he's easy to keep. Marshall looks good for a 5th rounder and Kohou is a nice slot corner if he returns to health.). Likewise, our safeties look promising... as do our interior Defensive Linemen. Our veteran interior linebackers have been good, and they are signed for another year. If we can obtain a replacement for Phillips next year, I honestly think the defense is mostly in... and let's be honest, the defense is why we sucked early, but it's also why we've won the past couple of weeks.



They've gotten better. Sure, it is too late for this year, especially with our offensive limitations, but the defense being in means that we are probably able to look at an offensive heavy draft next year, and with our collection of injury wracked offensive linemen and the exit of Tyreek, we'll need to invest heavily here. I understand that our cap is a mess, but if we can restrain ourselves from signing anything but bargain FAs next year and the new GM can find us an X receiver and two new linemen in the draft, I suspect that we could be decent by the end of next year. Super Bowl contender? Not a chance, not without hitting on elite players on every draft pick and that's REALLY unlikely, but maybe decent enough that fans won't be forced to wear bags on their heads.



So... cautious optimism.



Next year, if I was the GM. I'd try to draft a WR1, an Edge, an OT, and an OG with our first four picks (not in any particular order. Yes, I'd pass on a QB until 2027, at least early in the draft, as these guys don't look like stars to me... and yes, I would probably wait until the third day to add to our DBs as the ones that we have should start again next year.