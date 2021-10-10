Todays Game

So, I had some pretty good seats today and got to see Marino! But, one thing I noticed watching some of the players on the sideline is the lack of heart. Some of the players seemed like they had no interest in the game. A. Jackson was one, he looks like he is just there for a paycheck, same with A. Wilson. Sinnett looked nervous on the sideline when Brissett got dinged up.



When the Bucs went up 24-10, most of the Dolphins players seemed to check out on the sideline.



When I bought the tickets, I hoped that Tua would have played, my son is a big Tua fan. I got the tickets right before Tua went on IR. But, Tua was one of the few players that waved at the fans. I hope he is the key to turn this around.