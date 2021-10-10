 Todays Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Todays Game

Dolphins81

Dolphins81

So, I had some pretty good seats today and got to see Marino! But, one thing I noticed watching some of the players on the sideline is the lack of heart. Some of the players seemed like they had no interest in the game. A. Jackson was one, he looks like he is just there for a paycheck, same with A. Wilson. Sinnett looked nervous on the sideline when Brissett got dinged up.

When the Bucs went up 24-10, most of the Dolphins players seemed to check out on the sideline.

When I bought the tickets, I hoped that Tua would have played, my son is a big Tua fan. I got the tickets right before Tua went on IR. But, Tua was one of the few players that waved at the fans. I hope he is the key to turn this around.
 

EasyRider

EasyRider

So, I had some pretty good seats today and got to see Marino! But, one thing I noticed watching some of the players on the sideline is the lack of heart. Some of the players seemed like they had no interest in the game. A. Jackson was one, he looks like he is just there for a paycheck, same with A. Wilson. Sinnett looked nervous on the sideline when Brissett got dinged up.

When the Bucs went up 24-10, most of the Dolphins players seemed to check out on the sideline.

When I bought the tickets, I hoped that Tua would have played, my son is a big Tua fan. I got the tickets right before Tua went on IR. But, Tua was one of the few players that waved at the fans. I hope he is the key to turn this around.
I hate these kinds of posts, its a dumb statement. Yes, they’re lack of play they showed no heart but for gods sake don’t sit here and act like you know what’s going through each players veins because you’re observing them from afar.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

I hate these kinds of posts, its a dumb statement. Yes, they’re lack of play they showed no heart but for gods sake don’t sit here and act like you know what’s going through each players veins because you’re observing them from afar.
I call it like I see it when I see Wilson chillin on the bench and Jackson looking lost.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I call it like I see it when I see Wilson chillin on the bench and Jackson looking lost.
Trust me, most of those players have heart and they are embarrassed but they’re also being put in a huge situation to lose game in and game out by the coaching staff.
 
bane

bane

He is prob right. These guys don’t give a ****. We care more
 
