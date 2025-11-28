jfleag61
As a fan that started watching NFL games in the early '70's I get more and more pissed watching today's players getting paid millions of dollars, and not giving 2 shits about the outcome of the contest. Watching the "black Friday" game today, and seeing the players on the Eagles grinning and laughing as they are getting pushed around by the Bears really annoys me. The fans are much more passionate than these over paid assholes. I can visualize Zonk, or even Zach punching one of these assholes in the mouth for this IDGAF attitude. This game is so much worse than what I grew up with.