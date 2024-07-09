 Today's Sign That We're Going To The Super Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Today's Sign That We're Going To The Super Bowl

djphinfan said:
I bet this is disrespectful to Tua and his wife and family.

I would lock the thread if I owned this place but that’s jmo, I wouldnt regurgitate this disgust
Lol what? Not sure if this is serious but please explain how this is disrespectful to Tua, his wife, and his family.
Come On What GIF by MOODMAN
 
For those who don't know of the hawk tuah girl's "fame".....

In the video, Welch was asked “what's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” In response, Welch said: “You gotta give 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang.” Welch's answer to the steamy question quickly circulated across social media, where she was then labelled the “Hawk Tuah Girl.”
 
