todd gurley and brandon cooks

Mitchell_NY

Would you guys be intrested in trading for cooks and gurley in the same deal?

what do ya'll think it will take to get both of them, imagine DVP, Preston and Cooks then gurley and howard in the backfield.
I would like to draft a RB but Gurley is still good, some of the games last yr he would only get 12 caries a game. He had one down yr i think in our offense with Howard he can thrive.
Im thinking it will cost #70 for them, cooks has had 1,000 yds every yr except this yr.

what do you guys think it will take?
 
Aqua Marino (UK)

Aqua Marino (UK)

We have Jordan Howard and will probably draft Swift or Dobbins. We don’t need Gurley. He’s lost a step and thanks to the Rams overpaying him, hard to deal without probably giving up another of their picks.

I also have a feeling we will take a WR in the first 3 rounds.
Keep the cap space, build for the future.
 
Mitchell_NY

Aqua Marino (UK) said:
We have Jordan Howard and will probably draft Swift or Dobbins. We don’t need Gurley. He’s lost a step and thanks to the Rams overpaying him, hard to deal without probably giving up another of their picks.

I also have a feeling we will take a WR in the first 3 rounds.
Keep the cap space, build for the future.
good point
 
superphin

superphin

Cooks cost $16 million per and Gurley is also expensive. That's a hard pass, I'd rather not eat up the rest of our salary cap on an injury prone HB and a WR who just had the worst season of his career especially considering we have Parker and Williams.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Mitchell_NY said:
Would you guys be intrested in trading for cooks and gurley in the same deal?

what do ya'll think it will take to get both of them, imagine DVP, Preston and Cooks then gurley and howard in the backfield.
I would like to draft a RB but Gurley is still good, some of the games last yr he would only get 12 caries a game. He had one down yr i think in our offense with Howard he can thrive.
Im thinking it will cost #70 for them, cooks has had 1,000 yds every yr except this yr.

what do you guys think it will take?
Where does the money come from to pay?
 
Geordie

Geordie

Joe Dolfan said:
NFL.com and NFL Network are calling Gurley a FA. Is that not the case?
He's the furtherest thing from it. his new deal only came into expect this year despite signing it a year or two back. It's a horrendous deal for the Rams, they need to get out of it, he'll be cut before the start of the season I feel, if they can't find a sucker to take the contract on.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Geordie said:
He's the furtherest thing from it. his new deal only came into expect this year despite signing it a year or two back. It's a horrendous deal for the Rams, they need to get out of it, he'll be cut before the start of the season I feel, if they can't find a sucker to take the contract on.
Well, if he were released, which is a real possibility, he would be. I thought maybe that's what happened.
 
