todd gurley and brandon cooks

Would you guys be intrested in trading for cooks and gurley in the same deal?



what do ya'll think it will take to get both of them, imagine DVP, Preston and Cooks then gurley and howard in the backfield.

I would like to draft a RB but Gurley is still good, some of the games last yr he would only get 12 caries a game. He had one down yr i think in our offense with Howard he can thrive.

Im thinking it will cost #70 for them, cooks has had 1,000 yds every yr except this yr.



what do you guys think it will take?