I hope she gets his Super Bowl rings in the settlement!



Seriously, been seeing a lot of headlines about growing trouble in paradise. Seems that him un-retiring may have been a big factor.



I’ll say this - no one knows what goes on in another persons relationships and it’s unfair to speculate. They are human beings, share kids and… oh wait - **** Tom Brady that selfish, man-child, tablet-smashing, football deflating, spy footage watching, poor sport mutha fakka I wish him nothing but the worst possible outcome in this. May Giselle also get so much of his assets that he’s forced to play until he’s 75.