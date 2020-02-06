Tom Brady A Dolphins Owner

Tom Brady is more likely to become an owner of the Dolphins than the team’s quarterback Rumors of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady landing in Miami have made the rounds for several weeks. Last week, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross threw cold water on the possibility (a tampering tightrope) …

This has got to be nonsense but could you imagine? Everyone wanting Ross out, be careful what you wish for. But again, this has got to be some sort of gossip for the sake of entertainment.Also, Ross seems to have closed the door on Brady to Miami but after all, we are the Dolphins so you can't completely rule it out.Our arch-nemisis as part owner... what is there to say? Would you remain a fan? Would you sell your season tickets, stop the tailgates, BBQs?I'll never stop being a fan. I'll be buried in a Phins jersey (it's in my Will). But this would be completely devastating to me. I don't care how much knowlege he may bring with him.Thought? Tears? Heavy drinking? What say you?