Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay Bucs, Sources

Phindog

Phindog

Starter
Joined
Aug 27, 2010
Messages
5,667
Reaction score
1,568
Location
New York
They Bucs have prepared their ball-boy to be on standby to reduce all footballs air pressure.:lol:

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the expected landing spot for quarterback Tom Brady, barring any unforeseen circumstances, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

There is no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.


www.espn.com

Buccaneers expected to land Brady, sources say

‪Tampa Bay is the expected landing spot for quarterback Tom Brady, barring any unforeseen circumstances, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom