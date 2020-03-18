Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay Bucs, Sources

They Bucs have prepared their ball-boy to be on standby to reduce all footballs air pressure.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the expected landing spot for quarterback Tom Brady, barring any unforeseen circumstances, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.
There is no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.
Buccaneers expected to land Brady, sources say
