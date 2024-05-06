 Tom Brady getting Roasted live on Netflix | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tom Brady getting Roasted live on Netflix

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

It's hilarious! Brady looks so uncomfortable, Kevin Hart was brutal to open the show!
 
Belicheck was great! I hate how likable he is now he's not coaching. He's a really down to earth cool guy.

Brady is the weirdo 😆
 
"Kim, word of advice, close your legs, you have more public beef then Kendrick and Drake"

