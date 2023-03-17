 Tom Brady is Officially A Free Agent! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tom Brady is Officially A Free Agent!

As they stated in pro football talk today… Tom Brady is officially a free agent and able to sign with any team in the NFL… Because he did not do some kind of dummy contract, even with his retirement… None of that matters.

Thankfully it looks like The Miami Dolphins have made their choice and passed him by, but ya never know with guy. To me he’s a combination of the Wicked Witch of the East (those horrid red boots🫣) and Dracula 🧛‍♂️ (because he just won’t ever die)

Yeah and you can shoot me for being the messenger on this - But that’s what you get when you burn the midnight oil!🥷
 
You totally fooled me with the "Thankfully it looks like we've passed him by" comment.
 
Actually if you look up I’ve edited that to the Miami Dolphins have passed him by… Don’t want to have this thread moved before all my brothers can chime in on it!
 
Well, not in the one who quoted but in the official one. Stranger things have happened in the national football league… At this point now, I couldn’t be happier that we got Mike White! Dodged a bullet there…but that just my ho.
 
