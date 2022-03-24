 Tom Brady to Miami RUMOR out there from Reporter who broke Brady to Tampa first | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tom Brady to Miami RUMOR out there from Reporter who broke Brady to Tampa first

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Tweets and video in the link below. Is this a RUMOR, yes of course. But the reporter has some credibility here as he had Brady to Tampa first.

dolphinstalk.com

RUMOR: Same Boston Reporter who had Brady to TB saying "Wouldn't be Surprised" if Brady is on the Dolphins in 2022 - Miami Dolphins

This is a total rumor and should be taken as such, but the reporter who put this out there is the person in the Boston area who was the first to report Tom Brady was going to Tampa Bay so he has some credibility in this area. Below is a tweet from the reporter himself […]
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
andyahs

andyahs

What she we giving Tampa for maybe one more year of this asshole.
 
andyahs

andyahs

mrbunglez said:
Arians ain’t trading him.
McD and Grier have already said this is Tuas team.
There’s no way this team can afford Brady’s contract.
Click to expand...
After his fake retirement they kept his name on their roster. They are not trading him.
 
The Gov

The Gov

andyahs said:
After his fake retirement they kept his name on their roster. They agree not heading him.
Click to expand...
That's the main thing about Brady, asides from being a prick, he's just so damn vain. He knew the whole time he was going to come back, I'll never believe different. Now when he actually does, no one is going to give a ****, even those out there 'shudder' who actually like him.
 
