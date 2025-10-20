Tom Garfinkel

Neptune
Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Why is it Garfinkel is getting a free ride?
Quite rightly Grier, McDummy and Ross are all getting flack but Garfinkel has been CEO since 2013 so he has been part of the recruitment of Grier, Gase, Flores and McD.
Positioned between Grier and Ross he should be on the chopping block too. Okay he has other roles but he is still the teams CEO
