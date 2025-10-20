 Tom Garfinkel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tom Garfinkel

Why is it Garfinkel is getting a free ride?
Quite rightly Grier, McDummy and Ross are all getting flack but Garfinkel has been CEO since 2013 so he has been part of the recruitment of Grier, Gase, Flores and McD.
Positioned between Grier and Ross he should be on the chopping block too. Okay he has other roles but he is still the teams CEO
 
He doesn't have anything to do with the football operations side of the organization. Not making decisions that affect players, coaches, etc.
 
I think Ross is detached from the X’s and O’s. finkle is his bridge from the business side to football side, he shouldn’t feel safe. Unfortunately he’s probably gonna stick around too
 
he's actually the most powerful man in the organization. He has Ross (big) ears so if anything happens he will play a part in it.
 
Is he a corporate partner or an employee like Grier? He is some kind of president.
Tom Garfinkel



Tom Garfinkel is an American sports executive who serves as vice chairman, president and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and managing partner of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.
 
He is a corporate partner then. He is absolutely responsible for the operational failures to act timely with respect to Grier, to extend Tua and advertise it as success.
 
I was thinking about him recently. He has allowed this to fester. Unless he has been telling Ross to fire Grier and Ross just isn't listenting.
 
Garfinkel has been proficient with his job
He's the CEO of the business operations and under his watch they've expanded the business opportunities at the stadium and updated the stadium and practice facility
It's unknown how much input he has on the football operations side of the team but Grier does report to him and Ross
It's also known Ross does not take kindly to his people asking other people be fired (See Jeff Ireland demanding Dawn Aponte be fired) so maybe he stays out of the way in that aspect
 
I was thinking about him recently. He has allowed this to fester. Unless he has been telling Ross to fire Grier and Ross just isn't listenting.
We don't know what if anything Garfinkel is saying to Ross, his side of the deal has been executed pretty well.
If he isn't sounding the alarm on Grier and the football operations at this point that would be a shame.
 
He is a corporate partner then. He is absolutely responsible for the operational failures to act timely with respect to Grier, to extend Tua and advertise it as success.
Have it your way.

Since the organization, beyond football, is extremely profitable, you don't really expect the CEO to take the fall for something beyond his perview do you?

Have you ever worked in a large corporate structure? That's not the way it works, and for good reason.
 
Have it your way.

Since the organization, beyond football, is extremely profitable, you don't really expect the CEO to take the fall for something beyond his perview do you?

Have you ever worked in a large corporate structure? That's not the way it works, and for good reason.
I think it's the guy appointed de-facto head of football operations in 2019 and got to hire a lot of his friends for the scouting department and also the HC
 
