 Tomlin gone!! Thoughts? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tomlin gone!! Thoughts?

Could see Tomlin coming to Miami. Definitely. Assuming he wants to jump straight back into coaching.
 
Adam Devine Reaction GIF
 
If Mike is willing to allow JES run the show and have final say, I am all on board. Mike's an awful GM but a great coach IMO.
 
Finfan83nj said:
He wants to do TV, thats what the rumors are saying. This move would require a trade as well. This is also being discussed in the headcoach thread
He will probably go the Sean Payton route and do TV for year to recharge and then look to get back into coaching in 2027. Whoever wants him will have to trade for him like the Broncos did with the Saints to get Sean Payton.
 


Whether we like it or not, it almost has to be discussed.

Tomlin to me, like Harbaugh, are past their primes and not as attractive as many others believe. But until someone is named or he finds his next gig, it’s something that could happen
 
