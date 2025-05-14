Tommy Vigorito Passes Away

dolfan91
I remember his decisive punt return for a TD against the Steelers on Thursday night in 1981.
View attachment 190337
One of my all time favorite Dolphins.
R.I.P.
Wow-good pick up! Didn't even notice that!How ironic that the football card picture of Tommy has the decal on his helmet from the passing of Rusty Chambers. So sad that they were all so young.
RIP Tommy.
I do too. He was a good Punt return guyI remember him..God bless his soul