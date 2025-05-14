 Tommy Vigorito Passes Away | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tommy Vigorito Passes Away

dolfan91

s-l1600-3970705038.jpg



One of my all time favorite Dolphins.

R.I.P. 🙏

Prayers Praying For You GIF by MOODMAN
 
RIP Tommy Vigorito. The former Miami Dolphins running back and kick returner passed away TUE (05/13) morning. Vigorito was 65.
A native of Passaic, NJ, Vigorito earned Parade All American honors at DePaul Catholic High School. He later developed into a star running back at the University of Virginia. The Dolphins selected Vigorito in the 5th round of the 1981 NFL Draft. Vigorito had a knack for making people miss on punt returns. He played 4 total seasons in the NFL--all with the Dolphins. But injuries caught up with him, starting in 1983. He missed the entire 1984 season before playing his final game in 1985.
Recently, Vigorito was part of a campaign from the Concussion Legacy Foundation to help raise awareness about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and its impact on football players of all ages. Unfortunately, Vigorito suffered physical and cognitive decline that was most likely caused by CTE. The condition affects countless athletes and veterans who have sustained frequent head trauma. CTE can only be diagnosed after death. Vigorito participated in a Boston University research project hoping to diagnose the condition during life.
 
