Tony Romo sends warning to the rest of nfl (that includes us) about the Pats

Well Romo is convinced - talk about a fluff piece - No one has seen anyone’s best stuff yet



I will wait on Skip Bayless for a breakdown of why adding a less than athletic QB than Tua in Jones - a QB in Jones not known to throw players open in fact may have difficulty with 2nd and 3rd reads - while removing the threat of the running QB altogether. And adding another RB (How many BB gonna field at a time?) and the adds of Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux to the Dline while removing Stephen Gilmore makes them a serious threat???