Tony Romo sends warning to the rest of nfl (that includes us) about the Pats

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
clutchpoints.com

Tony Romo Sends Massive Warning To Rest Of NFL About Patriots

The New England Patriots are poised to do better compared to their rather underwhelming 2020 season, but former Dallas Cowboys QB and now CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo thinks they will do more than just improve. According to Romo, he sees the Patriots as massive threats that other NFL teams wouldn’t...
clutchpoints.com clutchpoints.com

Will we crush these false predictions by Romo? FYI, Romo has been right about a lot of things he has said.


Dolphins related, specially with our game in a few days.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Well Romo is convinced - talk about a fluff piece - No one has seen anyone’s best stuff yet

I will wait on Skip Bayless for a breakdown of why adding a less than athletic QB than Tua in Jones - a QB in Jones not known to throw players open in fact may have difficulty with 2nd and 3rd reads - while removing the threat of the running QB altogether. And adding another RB (How many BB gonna field at a time?) and the adds of Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux to the Dline while removing Stephen Gilmore makes them a serious threat???
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

the addams family eye roll GIF by absurdnoise
 
andyahs

andyahs

Not sure how to respond to a warning from Tony Romo.
 
39wildman

39wildman

it hard say what N.E is going do??? thier defense is going be good, OL,RB and TE. Thier wr suck.. thier new qb???
 
E30M3

E30M3

Romo loves to play the odds game, especially with his play calling. If enough bullsh*t comes out of his mouth about anything he's bound to be right sooner or later. Even a blind squirrel....
 
G

gregorygrant83

I like knowing all 4 of the AFC east teams have young qbs. It should maje things interesting for a few seasons. Right now Allen's talent and experience gives him an edge. It will be interesting to see what they all look like once they have 50 starts in the league.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

E30M3 said:
Romo loves to play the odds game, especially with his play calling. If enough bullsh*t comes out of his mouth about anything he's bound to be right sooner or later. Even a blind squirrel....
I wouldn't say that. His experience at QB has enabled him to pretty much instantly disect a play pre snap. That is a true talent of his. Where he lacks any experience and credibility right now is player evaluation and analysis pre nfl.
 
E30M3

E30M3

SCOTTY said:
I wouldn't say that. His experience at QB has enabled him to pretty much instantly disect a play pre snap. That is a true talent of his. Where he lacks any experience and credibility right now is player evaluation and analysis pre nfl.
Maybe I'm a little bias because I enjoy watching football to see what happens and not having the play called by the announcer before it happens for his sheer ego to be right. If it isnt apparent, I am not a fan of Romo at all, as an announcer or player. :-) :)
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

E30M3 said:
Romo loves to play the odds game, especially with his play calling. If enough bullsh*t comes out of his mouth about anything he's bound to be right sooner or later. Even a blind squirrel....
He's not as bad as Gruden was.... but getting there
 
E30M3

E30M3

utahphinsfan said:
He's not as bad as Gruden was.... but getting there
Yeah, he was not on my list of favorites either. Somehow all these donkeys end up at the end of the Corona phone line when I call too!

Angry Pro Wrestling GIF by ALL ELITE WRESTLING
 
