Tony Romo Taking Heat For His Performance During Bills vs. Steelers

Just ridiculous. He seriously jumped up and down when he thought the Bills picked it off? An announcer obviously ROOTING for one team to win?
 
I thought it also might be for this gem - "Tony Romo and Jim Nantz climbed into a very cold booth in Western New York on Monday to call the Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. It also happened to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which led to Jim Nantz doing a read for the NFL's collaboration with the Realizing the Dream foundation. Without wanting there to be any dead air, Romo then jumped in to say, "What a day. Martin Luther King Jr... deserves to have a day named after him." Jeez, talk about fumbling a handoff....

https://www.thebiglead.com/posts/to...bills-steelers-cbs-snowman-video-01hm7pdnvnx8
 
Golphindolphin said:
I'm reminded of the saying, " The only difference between a wise man & fool is the wise man knows when to keep his mouth shut."
 
