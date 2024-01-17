Tony Romo Taking Heat For His Performance During Bills vs. Steelers

I thought it also might be for this gem - "Tony Romo
and Jim Nantz
climbed into a very cold booth in Western New York on Monday to call the Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. It also happened to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which led to Jim Nantz doing a read for the NFL's
collaboration with the Realizing the Dream foundation
. Without wanting there to be any dead air, Romo then jumped in to say, "What a day. Martin Luther King Jr... deserves to have a day named after him." Jeez, talk about fumbling a handoff....
