TOO COOL!

I wonder what happened - he was the clear #3 WR to start the year and was so reliable and came up with some big 3rd down catches. Now it seems like he’s behind Wilson, and not really any more in the rotation than claypool, cracraft, or chosen.
 
The coaches watch practice every day and review game film. If they believe Wilson or any other WR should be the #3 WR than I’m fine with their decision.

I like Berrios and believe he has been a definite upgrade in the return game and as a big Hurricane fan, I was happy they signed him in free agency.

Yet when it comes to which players should be on the field at any time, I’m very happy to go along with the coaching staff.
 
Wilson didn't play because the Dolphins were trying to trade him. Probably not because they think Berrios is better.
 
IDK about clear #3.

In any case, he's really only an option in the slot, and with all the shifts and motions, we end up with Hill and Waddle running routes from that area.

Berrios is OK, but not really a great route runner. He's a poor man's Craycraft. Does the dirty work, making other's jobs easier.

Nothing wrong with that. Just not all that dynamic, particularly compared to some others on this team.
 
Lot of glue guys on this team (Berrios being one), which is in part why the chemistry has been good.

The downside to the “band of brothers having fun“ approach is sometimes, to beat certain teams, you just gotta play mad and the good feels and chuckles don‘t quite get you there.
 
