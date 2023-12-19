dolphinheel
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
- 5,501
- Reaction score
- 7,288
Love this team!
4 or 5 targets per game on a regular basis would be nice.I would love to see Berrios involved more in the passing game.
I would love to see Berrios involved more in the passing game.
The coaches watch practice every day and review game film. If they believe Wilson or any other WR should be the #3 WR than I’m fine with their decision.I wonder what happened - he was the clear #3 WR to start the year and was so reliable and came up with some big 3rd down catches. Now it seems like he’s behind Wilson, and not really any more in the rotation than claypool, cracraft, or chosen.
IDK about clear #3.I wonder what happened - he was the clear #3 WR to start the year and was so reliable and came up with some big 3rd down catches. Now it seems like he’s behind Wilson, and not really any more in the rotation than claypool, cracraft, or chosen.