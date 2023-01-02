Too much turmoil and too much misinformation

1. This season has been a disaster



Depends on how you want to view things. We accomplished a lot but we fell short in a few areas. We put faith in a lot of positions, injuries, and perhaps overlooked the fact that this is a coach's first year. When your key players are not there and injured then your team basically is gonna end up struggling.



2. Injuries



With Tua spending a large portion of the season unavailable it really brings many things questionable. As it stands, he is a liability based on the fact that once your starting qb becomes injured then everything changes. While Terron Armstread was out, great qbs are able to adjust to their line changing, is part of football.



3. Front Office



If there is a move that didn’t pan well for this front office is having proper back up plans. Our choice for back up qb did not pan well for us in any given situation we put the team on. Teddy's tenure here can be considered a failure. There were better choices.



4. Coaching staff



McDaniel has a chance at making the playoffs but we need to just win the last game to make this season worth anything. He has handles things well and if anything, his team has given him too much to handle in one season with key players being out and losing close games. Blaming everything on him is damn stupid. Our qb situation right now is disastrous beyond reason, and this team cannot stay healthy. It would be more objective to remove the goggles that this team has all the right pieces because that is not true.



Does boyer need to be out? Obviously he stayed here for transitioning purposes. We do need to shift philosophies, and also start thinking about the future. We could have traded howard when we could but thats prob not in the books

for now. We need more capable players in defense from a pass defense scheme stand point, and younger players as well.