Too Much Wasted Cap

We have entirely too many highly paid players that are not producing anywhere near what they are being paid (and a few that have cap hits going up massively next year with very little ways out).

Ogbah - $17M
Chubb - $7.5M (and $26M next year)
Armstead - $9M (and $21M next year)
Baker - $12.5M
Cedric Wilson - $4.5M
X - $10M (and $27M next year)
 
How much can we offload?
 
Amen...Buffalo has been giving us the blueprint for years, yet we avoid it like the plague. Shore up the trenches...period...stop...end of story. That should NOT include infirmary residents. If we're convinced we have the right coaching staff right now...get them what they need on the lines...that list contains several "not its."
 
22 million over next year. Only 37 players under contract. Look at the top 7. No real relief to unload them. And look at our list of free agents.

Screenshot_20231001_153351.jpg
 
We will cut Ogbah next year with a $4M dead cap. The others will have to wait a couple of years or be restructured.
 
You watch. Some of those guys will get restructured next year (converting their salary to a bonus) to free up more cap space and we'll be stuck with them even longer. But Ogbah is definitely gone. That guy is a ghost out there.
 
Baker is fuking GONE.

Guy should have never gotten the contract he has. He is a dumpster fire in our LB corps
 
All those players likely won’t be here next year but it would be nice if they showed a pulse
 
There's no way that's true. I couldn't even tell you if he played today. I at least saw Chubb around the qb. But the #2 reason Ogbah is gone is b/c is contract is cut friendly
 
Both were nonexistent today, but I think Baker has been slightly better over the year than Chubb has.
 
