 Too soon to lockdown Fangio for next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Too soon to lockdown Fangio for next year?

Mark_J

Mark_J

Bandwidth Of Brothers
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
1,415
Reaction score
4,950
Location
Alabama
It's pretty clear that McDaniels and Fangio had a good relationship in San Francisco and there were rumors McDaniel was going to grab him this year but Fangio wanted to sit out a year. McDaniel wisely suggested he wanted our defense to retain some consistency from the previous year and let Boyer have the reigns. Fangio wasn't going to coach this year and that statement created support for McDaniel in his first year.

Now that Boyer is struggling we should be banging on Fangio's door to get him on the team next year. His Broncos allowed just 18.9 points per game over his three years there and some of the best Quarterbacks (including our Tua) had their worst games facing his defenses.

What would our season look like right now with our opponents only scoring 18 points per game?

We're going to go deep into the playoffs this year, but with our defense playing the way they are I fear a Super Bowl win is just out of reach. We need Fangio running our Defense for our Super Bowl runs!!!
 
R

raving

Starter
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
2,088
Reaction score
1,325
Age
57
Location
in my house
Too soon - the D needs only gel a bit more - this D has been good enough in several key moments….

We need to get hot on D and this team can bust a move!
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
2,200
Reaction score
2,390
Mark_J said:
Now that Boyer is struggling we should be banging on Fangio's door to get him on the team next year. His Broncos allowed just 18.9 points per game over his three years there and some of the best Quarterbacks (including our Tua) had their worst games facing his defenses.
Click to expand...

I suspect Boyer's defense is struggling since it lacks the corner play the defensive scheme was predicated upon. Now, this speaks poorly of his ability to adjust, however, if this is the very lynchpin of your defense and its missing...well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom