Too soon to lockdown Fangio for next year?

It's pretty clear that McDaniels and Fangio had a good relationship in San Francisco and there were rumors McDaniel was going to grab him this year but Fangio wanted to sit out a year. McDaniel wisely suggested he wanted our defense to retain some consistency from the previous year and let Boyer have the reigns. Fangio wasn't going to coach this year and that statement created support for McDaniel in his first year.



Now that Boyer is struggling we should be banging on Fangio's door to get him on the team next year. His Broncos allowed just 18.9 points per game over his three years there and some of the best Quarterbacks (including our Tua) had their worst games facing his defenses.



What would our season look like right now with our opponents only scoring 18 points per game?



We're going to go deep into the playoffs this year, but with our defense playing the way they are I fear a Super Bowl win is just out of reach. We need Fangio running our Defense for our Super Bowl runs!!!