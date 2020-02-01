Top 10 All-Time Individual Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Performances

Not sure I've seen this anywhere. This is my list off the top of my head with the caveat that I've never re-watched a super bowl loss. Feel free to chime in. I'm sure I've missed a few obvious choices.



1. Larry Csonka, Super Bowl VIII --- There was a reason Csonka was the first one off the bus. You knew right away that you were going to have a physical football game and his presence alone was intimidating. In Super Bowl VIII, Csonka set the record for carries (33) and yards (145) as Miami thoroughly dominated the Minnesota Vikings.

2. Manny Fernandez, Super Bowl VII --- Fernandez had 17 tackles and spent the day behind the Washington Redskins line of scrimmage. He later commented that he hadn't seen anything other than double coverage except maybe in high school.

3. Jake Scott, Super Bowl VII --- The MVP of the game, Scott had two interceptions, one in the end zone to thwart a Redskins drive.

4. Bob Griese, Super Bowl VII/VIII --- I lumped the two together for Griese. In those two super bowls, Griese was 14-18 for 161 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. His qb rating was 110 for Super Bowl VIII.

5. Nick Buonticonti - Super Bowl VIII -- His stop on a fourth a two play late in the second quarter and deep in Miami's territory kept Minnesota off the scoreboard.

6. Dan Marino 1984 -- Super Bowl XIX -- Tough game for Marino with no help from the running game. Had a then record 29 completions for 318 yards 1 td, 2 int.

7. Fulton Walker -- Super Bowl XVII -- His kickoff return for a touchdown was a big-play in a super bowl that was decided late.

8. Csonka, Super Bowl VII --- Csonka carried 15 times for 112 yards, including a 49-yard run to help Miami complete its undefeated season.

9. Bob Kuechenberg, Super Bowl VIII -- One of the best ever efforts by a guard in super bowl history. He held Alan Paige to a zero on the stat sheet. In today's comparison that would be similar to shutting down Aaron Donald.

10. Jimmy Cefalo, Super Bowl XVII -- Cefalo had just two catches in the game, but one went for a 76-yard touchdown.



Others?