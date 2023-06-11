Top-10 cover defenders of 2022, via NFL.com

BONG SHULA
A Dolphin makes the top-3, but it’s not who you’d expect…
Rank
3
Kader Kohou
Miami Dolphins · CB
- Passer rating allowed: 78.7
- Catch rate allowed below expectation: -6.4%
- Tight-window percentage: 27.5%
- Target rate: 21.9%
- Average separation: 2.9 yards
- TARGETED EXPECTED POINTS ADDED: -25
Kohou's story is something out of a Hollywood script. The Texas A&M-Commerce standout made the leap from NCAA Division II to the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and worked his way onto the final 53-man roster, where he quickly enjoyed a spike in playing time in the regular season.
Whatever Miami saw in Kohou was clearly prescient. The unlikely contributor quickly blossomed into a very reliable and productive slot corner for the Dolphins in his first season, finishing with the fourth-lowest targeted EPA (-10.1) among all slot corners when playing zone coverage. In all coverage scenarios, Kohou was remarkably effective, staying in the hip pocket of intended targets often enough to post a tight-window percentage near 28. He ends up so high on this list because of his overall targeted EPA (-25), which was the third-best mark of any defender in the league despite his accompanying ballhawk rate of just 9.8 percent.