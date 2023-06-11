 Top-10 cover defenders of 2022, via NFL.com | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top-10 cover defenders of 2022, via NFL.com

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,517
Reaction score
8,542
Location
Canada
A Dolphin makes the top-3, but it’s not who you’d expect…

Rank
3
Kader Kohou
Miami Dolphins · CB
  • Passer rating allowed: 78.7
  • Catch rate allowed below expectation: -6.4%
  • Tight-window percentage: 27.5%
  • Target rate: 21.9%
  • Average separation: 2.9 yards
  • TARGETED EXPECTED POINTS ADDED: -25

Kohou's story is something out of a Hollywood script. The Texas A&M-Commerce standout made the leap from NCAA Division II to the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and worked his way onto the final 53-man roster, where he quickly enjoyed a spike in playing time in the regular season.

Whatever Miami saw in Kohou was clearly prescient. The unlikely contributor quickly blossomed into a very reliable and productive slot corner for the Dolphins in his first season, finishing with the fourth-lowest targeted EPA (-10.1) among all slot corners when playing zone coverage. In all coverage scenarios, Kohou was remarkably effective, staying in the hip pocket of intended targets often enough to post a tight-window percentage near 28. He ends up so high on this list because of his overall targeted EPA (-25), which was the third-best mark of any defender in the league despite his accompanying ballhawk rate of just 9.8 percent.
Click to expand...
 
That's not surprising since we kinda sucked with injuries. Someone was gonna have to take up slack.
🐻
 
BONG SHULA said:
A Dolphin makes the top-3, but it’s not who you’d expect…
Click to expand...
That's totally bizarre.

Some Finheaven posters have assured me he is a scrub who doesn't have the tools to play at this level, and should be traded for a rd5 and bag of chips.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom