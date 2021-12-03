Top 10 most reliable NFL pass-catchers: Waddle at 9

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 14,200
- Reaction score
- 18,442
- Location
- Bahamas
Rank
9
Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins · WR
If you're not paying a ton of attention to the Dolphins right now (you probably should since they've won four straight), at least spend some time this week watching Waddle highlights. The rookie has lived up to the lofty expectations set for him coming out of Alabama with the sixth overall pick, catching nearly 75 percent of his 103 targets this season and scoring four touchdowns. What has made his debut season even more impressive is that he's had so much success despite so much change under center in Miami, having to build a rapport with both Tua Tagovailoa (63 targets) and Jacoby Brissett (40). Waddle is tied with Justin Jefferson for the most receptions when targeted on third down (24), and he owns the second-best catch rate over expected on targets of fewer than 10 air yards this season at +6.8 percent. The youngster has quickly proven himself capable of adjusting to the pro game no matter who's throwing him the ball, making the latest DeVante Parker absence much more bearable for the Dolphins.
