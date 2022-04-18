Top 10 WRs - 2022 NFL Draft (8-10)

Keepin it brief for 8-10



8) Jameson Williams - Alabama - 6'2" - 180lbs - 21



Jameson Williams has speed that only a few have. Longer strides and a longer frame make him unique to other guys that are in similar speed classes to him. His acceleration at that size is 1 of 1 in my opinion.







My reason for his lower ranking is bc i believe he has a wide range of outcomes. I like Williams best if he lands in an offense where he can play as a #2, and not have to carry the weight of a #1. Alabama used him bunched and stacked quite a bit and created room for him underneath and intermediately. If he can be paired with a WR/TE that can do a lot of the offenses dirty work situationally, I think that will give him the opportunity to play to his strengths and be schemed open properly. If he lands with a team that relies on him to be a #1 and a consistent chain mover, I think he has bust potential. Inconsistent hands and not at his best lined up iso. John Ross scored 7 TDs on 21 receptions in 2018. Jameson Williams has the speed to be a freak like that as well. I would color inside the lines with him though, draft him to do what he does best. He doesn't need much open grass to hit pay dirt.



What separates guys that end up 9 and 10 for me from the rest of the pack is fluidity. There are better athletes out there with more meat on the bone, but these next two guys are fluid, reliable, and straight dawgs.



9) John Metchie III - Alabama - 5'11" - 187lbs - 21



I call John Metchie Ol Reliable. I love this player. He'll line up anywhere and run any route. Great releases off the line and out the stem, trusts his hands, twitchy and tough. I think he projects best in the slot he has the toughness to play over the middle, but great part about him is he's pretty versatile. He's not quite the homerun threat of some of his recent team mates at Alabama but he understands the position well and is QB friendly.







10) Skyy Moore - Western Michigan - 5'10" - 195lbs - 21



Skyy Moore can walk into the NFL and start in the slot. Really food burst off the line and out of his routes. He trusts his hands away from his frame. He trusts his game just like Metchie which is why their both so fluid. Good players that know their ask and how to help the QB. Skyy Moore stood out during drills at the combine, very smooth receiver.







*If I could re order this list, I'd move David Bell to 9th, then bump up Jameson Williams and John Metchie III.



*Geroge Pickens is a top 5 talent, however I would not bet on him as a person.



*Christian Watson was in a class of his own as an athlete in his division. He has intriguing potential, however I see him as a boom or bust deep threat. Streaks and drags in his future. He could outrun everyone with the ball in his hands, but I watched him get arm tackled too often. If the right coach gets his hands on him though, payoff could be huge.



*Velus jones might stick around in the NFL longer than most guys because of his special teams ability, but he's raw and limited as a WR.



My favorite WR heading into 2023



Thayer Thomas



If u find a better route runner than Thayer Thomas in the 2023 draft, I'd like to see him. I know the jokes I got coming and its low hanging fruit to compare him to Cooper Kupp, but imma do it anyways. These guys are a mirror of each other as receivers. The way the both align DBs no matter the route or the alignment is special, and its a big reason why Kupp re wrote history this year. Masters of the 2 and 3 way go. This guy can stutter step and align the DB consistently and break his routes off whichever direction he pleases. Stem technician. Get on the DBs toes and give the QB a window. Masterful. Won't be the first WR off the board but he can play with anybody.







Lean, head fake, and lets go drink some gatorade. Easy 6







