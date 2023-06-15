 Top 100 NFL Players of 2023: Five Dolphins listed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 100 NFL Players of 2023: Five Dolphins listed

Some of his list is based on current production, others on predicting what may come, and then a lot of guys declining but living off of past reputation. Pick a lane Prisco!
 
Grier has his pimp hand in on seven (5 listed above, +Tunsil, +Fitzpatrick) current Top 100 players. Only a few GMs have found more high quality staters via FA and the Draft than Chris Grier.
 
I cannot wait to see our guys take the field!
 
