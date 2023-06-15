Top 100 NFL Players of 2023: Five Dolphins listed

AquaHawk
Top 100 NFL Players of 2023: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 as QBs go 1-2-3, Chiefs teammate joins MVP in top 10
Pete Prisco shares his 100 best players entering the new season
www.cbssports.com
Five Dolphins land on CBS Sports Top 100 NFL Players list
#12 - Tyreek Hill
#14 - Jalen Ramsey
#62 -Jaylen Waddle
#74 - Christian Wilkins
#95 - Jaelan Phillips
Honorable Mention:
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Terron Armstead
- Javon Holland