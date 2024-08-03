TOP 100: Tyreek Hill voted the BEST player in the NFL! *1st WR to ever win it*

Hoot
"Hill becomes the first wide receiver to grace the No. 1 spot in the Top 100’s 14-year history following a spectacular season when he flirted with Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record (1,964). He led the league with 1,799 receiving yards (on 119 receptions) and 13 receiving touchdowns, but a late-season ankle injury hampered his run at history. It's well known that speed is the name of Hill’s game, and the Dolphins exploited his skill set to perfection in 2023 with an incredible metric that best describes his prolific campaign: 602 receiving yards on quick passes (time to throw is less than 2.5 seconds) of 10-plus air yards, which was 308 yards more than the next pass catcher, per Next Gen Stats. Megatron’s record is no longer an impossible feat thanks to the four-time All-Pro; the same can now be said for wideouts yearning to reach the pinnacle of the Top 100, all thanks to the Cheetah."
