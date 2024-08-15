Top 20 running backs rankings for 2024 NFL season

MDFINFAN
Both of our 1-2 punch made the list.
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...mccaffrey-derrick-henry-atop-list-once-again/
Just a nugget of Achane's write up:
Achane's explosive run rate, the percentage of his carries gaining 12 or more yards, of 15.5% led the entire NFL, and was just over 2.5% higher than 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey's second-place figure of 12.9%. The 2.6% gap between Achane and McCaffrey is around the same gap between McCaffrey and Achane's backfield mate Raheem Mostert, whose 10.5% rate was the seventh most in the NFL. Naturally, Achane's 7.8 yards per carry led the NFL among the 53 players with over 100 carries in 2023.
