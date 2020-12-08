Top 3 rookies QB's

Burrow- Quaterback rating 89.8 and QBR 57.9
Tua- Quaterback rating 99.4 and QBR 64.00
Herbert- Quaterback rating 94.2 and QBR 65.1

Why everybody are taking great things about Burrow and Herbert and so many people dishing Tua when our QB is having a better year than those 2?

I think the 3 QB's are having great years, but Tua is having the best out of the 3.
 
Because Tuas games are scripted and have minimal to low risk. Burrow and Herbert they cut the cord on early and let them play all out.

Tua has been rolled out over time and they are progressing him as they believe he should be brought along slowly. We have the team around him, so far this is working.
 
Get your popcorn ready. I bet we open up the playbook for Tua this week. We'll need to run it back if they hang 21 on us in the first half.
 
Because Tuas games are scripted and have minimal to low risk. Burrow and Herbert they cut the cord on early and let them play all out.

Tua has been rolled out over time and they are progressing him as they believe he should be brought along slowly. We have the team around him, so far this is working.
You can go with what Flores said on saying that it was gailey's idea to go no huddle to speed the last game up. Not disagreeing with you but I guarantee the no huddle as well as to throw in the ball over 40 times wasn't in the game plan. And like dolphinteeth said I think that the playbook just continues to open more and more for Tua.
 
You can go with what Flores said on saying that it was gailey's idea to go no huddle to speed the last game up. Not disagreeing with you but I guarantee the no huddle as well as to throw in the ball over 40 times wasn't in the game plan. And like dolphinteeth said I think that the playbook just continues to open more and more for Tua.
Totally agree brotha
 
It's even more impressive b/c Tua had not played football in so long. Reasonably you'd expect him to show quite a bit of rust. I also think there has been an adjustment for Tua b/c his receivers have not been good at getting separation. In college receivers in general get more separation. It's more about throwing to the open guy. Burrow's and Herbert's get more separation so it's more like college. Tua is having to adjust to throwing into much smaller windows. I believe he will b/c his ball placement and accuracy is so good, but it's still an adjustment.

For me Tua and Burrow have showed much of what they showed in college in terms of traits. The surprise for me is Herbert b/c he was not as good against pressure in college as he's been in the pros. I had all three as worthy of first round picks, but it's rare to see all three play so well right out of the gate.
 
