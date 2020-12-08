Top 3 rookies QB's

Burrow- Quaterback rating 89.8 and QBR 57.9
Tua- Quaterback rating 99.4 and QBR 64.00
Herbert- Quaterback rating 94.2 and QBR 65.1
Why everybody are taking great things about Burrow and Herbert and so many people dishing Tua when our QB is having a better year than those 2?
I think the 3 QB's are having great years, but Tua is having the best out of the 3.
Tua- Quaterback rating 99.4 and QBR 64.00
Herbert- Quaterback rating 94.2 and QBR 65.1
Why everybody are taking great things about Burrow and Herbert and so many people dishing Tua when our QB is having a better year than those 2?
I think the 3 QB's are having great years, but Tua is having the best out of the 3.