Top 3 rookies QB's

It's even more impressive b/c Tua had not played football in so long. Reasonably you'd expect him to show quite a bit of rust. I also think there has been an adjustment for Tua b/c his receivers have not been good at getting separation. In college receivers in general get more separation. It's more about throwing to the open guy. Burrow's and Herbert's get more separation so it's more like college. Tua is having to adjust to throwing into much smaller windows. I believe he will b/c his ball placement and accuracy is so good, but it's still an adjustment.



For me Tua and Burrow have showed much of what they showed in college in terms of traits. The surprise for me is Herbert b/c he was not as good against pressure in college as he's been in the pros. I had all three as worthy of first round picks, but it's rare to see all three play so well right out of the gate.