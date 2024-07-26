 Top 5 2025 Super Bowl Pretenders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 5 2025 Super Bowl Pretenders

killerb58

killerb58

Here is an interesting discussion as was talked about on ESPN this morning. Who are your top 5 Playoff pretenders going into the 24-25 season? Lets here how you rank from 1-5, with 1 being the biggest hoax.

1. Jacksonville - Although they will falter this season, I see they are build for the future.
2. Cleveland - Unless Watson completely regains his poise from early in his career, Just don't see this Offense being able to hold up against their division foes.
3. Steelers - I think they go in as the # 7 seed and get sent home early.
4. Cowboys- Another late season and sloppy playoffs sends the Cowboys home once again
5. Dolphins - Until they can figure out their "Dudds of December" moniker they do not move on.
 
