Top 5 Dolphins players of all time

Kyndig
Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Who are your top 5? Mine are:
1. Dan Marino
2. Tyreek Hill
3. Ricky Williams
4. Larry Czonka
5. Jason Taylor
Hard to just pick 5 right? Ironically for a team that has been offensively challenged for most of the past 20 years, I found 4 of my 5 on the offensive side of the ball…
