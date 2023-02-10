 Top 5 Dolphins players of all time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 5 Dolphins players of all time

Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
3,136
Reaction score
3,631
Who are your top 5? Mine are:

1. Dan Marino
2. Tyreek Hill
3. Ricky Williams
4. Larry Czonka
5. Jason Taylor

Hard to just pick 5 right? Ironically for a team that has been offensively challenged for most of the past 20 years, I found 4 of my 5 on the offensive side of the ball…
 
Last edited:
Dolphins3

Dolphins3

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 5, 2008
Messages
751
Reaction score
438
Dan Marino
Dwight Stephenson
Larry Csonka
Paul Warfield (I know he spent more time in Cleveland)
Larry Little
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2012
Messages
1,939
Reaction score
1,805
Location
Fort Lauderdale
Kyndig said:
Who are your top 5? Mine are:

1. Dan Marino
2. Tyreek Hill
3. Ricky Williams
4. Larry Czonka
5. Jason Taylor

Hard to just pick 5 right? Ironically for a team that has been offensively challenged for most of the past 20 years, I found 4 of my 5 on the offensive side of the ball…
Click to expand...
I guess it depends on your age but I like your list. Hill and Ricky are by far the best since Marino.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
447
Reaction score
1,472
Location
Midwest
  1. Dan Marino
  2. Jason Taylor
  3. Zach Thomas
  4. Tyreek Hill (yes, already)
  5. Ricky Williams
Honorable Mention: Dwight Stephenson, Jarvis Landry, Christian Wilkins, Cam Wake
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2012
Messages
1,939
Reaction score
1,805
Location
Fort Lauderdale
1. Marino
2. Czonka
3. Griese
4. Stephenson
5. Taylor

We only retired 3 numbers and that’s the top 3. Stephenson is the best or 2nd best center ever and JT is a first ballot hall of famer.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,989
Reaction score
17,176
Location
Borneo
Besides Dan Marino and in no particular order
OJ McDuffie
Nat Moore
Zonk
Jason Taylor
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
1,494
Reaction score
5,409
Age
38
Location
Charlotte, NC
Talent wise, Tyreek is near the top but he’s only been a Dolphin for one season. Top 5 Dolphins career…

Marino, Stephenson, Csonka and Taylor are above the rest. Thomas, Warfield, and Little are step below.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
13,521
Reaction score
29,927
Location
Boise, ID
Dan Marino
Larry Csonka
Dwight Stephenson
Jim Langer (most underrated Dolphin, imo. First ballot HoF Center)
Larry Little

* they're all in the Hall of Fame
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom