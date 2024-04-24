Top 5 Needs

Dolphin Mule
The top 5 positions of need, according to you, on this Draft Eve.
I'll start:
OL
DL
S
WR
LB
Don't disagree, but I doubt that happens.6. A cheaper kicker. Hard to imagine a better use of our 7th round pick than taking Stanford's Joshua Karty, assuming he's available.
I support this idea 100%6. A cheaper kicker. Hard to imagine a better use of our 7th round pick than taking Stanford's Joshua Karty, assuming he's available.
So if BPA is:
Fortunately, I think this also works in Miami's favor. The offensive line is a draft strength and a Dolphins weakness.
BPA will be based off the players they have on their board so I'm sure none of those positions will be high on their BPA rankings.So if BPA is:
1. QB
2. ILB
3. RB
4. K
5. QB
that's the draft you want, lol?
Mesh best available with needs, not just bpa and select.
