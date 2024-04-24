 Top 5 Needs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 5 Needs

1- Gaurd - Doesn't need to be the 1st round pick tho
2 - WR - We won't have Hill much longer and Grier is non-committal when talking about Waddle 2nd contract
3 - Tackle - We're thin at Tackle and Armstead is old/always hurt
4 - Def. Tackle - We have bodies but not alot of talent
5 - Edge - We need edge right now but by mid-season with Chubb and Philips coming back it won't be as big a need. It's why it's at #5
6 - Corner - I want cheap good corners. Probably a pipe dream
 
cullenbigcstill said:
So if BPA is:
1. QB
2. ILB
3. RB
4. K
5. QB
that's the draft you want, lol?

Mesh best available with needs, not just bpa and select.
BPA will be based off the players they have on their board so I'm sure none of those positions will be high on their BPA rankings.
 
