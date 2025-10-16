Top 5 offense with $50MM Tua

Post rookie contract, it's good to ask how we could devise a top-5 offense with Tua, spending less than 50% of the cap, while still grooming the successor. I don't know enough about dead cap so let's focus on AAV estimates to see what would work.
Strategy:
The McD + speed + 2sec pocket has failed. Athletic Ds easily counter by flooding middle and jumping routes. Instead let's give Tua 3.5sec, 3-4 man beating options every play, and legit run game and we will be a nightmare to defend. We will lose RAC but increase lethality bc now there is no obvious counter, and numerous ways to attack effectively. This leverages Tua's elite accuracy, treating him more like Brees in the old Saints offense. This predicates on Tua working through progressions which I think he can do if given a solid OL. And QB2--spend a top pick to get the next guy who shares good accuracy but more mobility and durability.
Can use McD's playbook but only say 1/2 the time. The other half should come from a different system to break tendencies. Also, double moves and pattern breaking evolutions need to be added to the existing McD plays. Dilfer said Tua was best 4 verts Qb he'd ever seen...worth mixing in as a package? Point being we need to be more Belicheck patriots-like and multiple on O.
The main pieces key to this build: Achane-wright-gordon, Paul, M Washington - providing above-contract value
+ replace hill+waddle with Mclaurin and 2nd round pick, saving a ton of $$
+ get a legit Y, true receiving option, effective in run blocking
+ don't cheap out on LG: get a proven vet
+ 2 top backups on OL--treat injuries as inevitable
+ draft QB of future with top 5 pick -- good accuracy to preserve continuity in system, but more elusive and durable
Below is what that might look like, starting mostly with our current roster where possible
Offense cap 2026: $153M
QB - Tua - $50M
QB2 - top 5 pick that fits system - $10M
RB - Achane/Wright/Gordon - $10M #achane resigns for 7.5MM, can do some WR4
WR1 McLaurin $15M #speedster not on same level as Waddle but still dangerous
WR2 Round 2 draft pick $2M # might not be truly elite but has speed and can get open against man
WR3 M Washington $1M
TE1 Goedert $10M #true Y, quality receiving threat
TE2 Waller $2M
LT Paul $2M
LG top-10 option $8M #need a top vet not trust a rookie
C Brewer $7M
RG Daniels $8M
RT AJax $12M
Backups: $10M for 2 top swing tackle-IOL backups #rely on FA not draft, no time to develop
Total: $148M, remaining: $5M for backups/injury/draft
The specific names don't matter as much as the budget/quality tier. And more of these guys could be replaced with draft picks for less $.
Strategy:
The McD + speed + 2sec pocket has failed. Athletic Ds easily counter by flooding middle and jumping routes. Instead let's give Tua 3.5sec, 3-4 man beating options every play, and legit run game and we will be a nightmare to defend. We will lose RAC but increase lethality bc now there is no obvious counter, and numerous ways to attack effectively. This leverages Tua's elite accuracy, treating him more like Brees in the old Saints offense. This predicates on Tua working through progressions which I think he can do if given a solid OL. And QB2--spend a top pick to get the next guy who shares good accuracy but more mobility and durability.
Can use McD's playbook but only say 1/2 the time. The other half should come from a different system to break tendencies. Also, double moves and pattern breaking evolutions need to be added to the existing McD plays. Dilfer said Tua was best 4 verts Qb he'd ever seen...worth mixing in as a package? Point being we need to be more Belicheck patriots-like and multiple on O.
The main pieces key to this build: Achane-wright-gordon, Paul, M Washington - providing above-contract value
+ replace hill+waddle with Mclaurin and 2nd round pick, saving a ton of $$
+ get a legit Y, true receiving option, effective in run blocking
+ don't cheap out on LG: get a proven vet
+ 2 top backups on OL--treat injuries as inevitable
+ draft QB of future with top 5 pick -- good accuracy to preserve continuity in system, but more elusive and durable
Below is what that might look like, starting mostly with our current roster where possible
Offense cap 2026: $153M
QB - Tua - $50M
QB2 - top 5 pick that fits system - $10M
RB - Achane/Wright/Gordon - $10M #achane resigns for 7.5MM, can do some WR4
WR1 McLaurin $15M #speedster not on same level as Waddle but still dangerous
WR2 Round 2 draft pick $2M # might not be truly elite but has speed and can get open against man
WR3 M Washington $1M
TE1 Goedert $10M #true Y, quality receiving threat
TE2 Waller $2M
LT Paul $2M
LG top-10 option $8M #need a top vet not trust a rookie
C Brewer $7M
RG Daniels $8M
RT AJax $12M
Backups: $10M for 2 top swing tackle-IOL backups #rely on FA not draft, no time to develop
Total: $148M, remaining: $5M for backups/injury/draft
The specific names don't matter as much as the budget/quality tier. And more of these guys could be replaced with draft picks for less $.
Last edited: