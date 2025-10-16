 Top 5 offense with $50MM Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 5 offense with $50MM Tua

Post rookie contract, it's good to ask how we could devise a top-5 offense with Tua, spending less than 50% of the cap, while still grooming the successor. I don't know enough about dead cap so let's focus on AAV estimates to see what would work.

Strategy:
The McD + speed + 2sec pocket has failed. Athletic Ds easily counter by flooding middle and jumping routes. Instead let's give Tua 3.5sec, 3-4 man beating options every play, and legit run game and we will be a nightmare to defend. We will lose RAC but increase lethality bc now there is no obvious counter, and numerous ways to attack effectively. This leverages Tua's elite accuracy, treating him more like Brees in the old Saints offense. This predicates on Tua working through progressions which I think he can do if given a solid OL. And QB2--spend a top pick to get the next guy who shares good accuracy but more mobility and durability.

Can use McD's playbook but only say 1/2 the time. The other half should come from a different system to break tendencies. Also, double moves and pattern breaking evolutions need to be added to the existing McD plays. Dilfer said Tua was best 4 verts Qb he'd ever seen...worth mixing in as a package? Point being we need to be more Belicheck patriots-like and multiple on O.

The main pieces key to this build: Achane-wright-gordon, Paul, M Washington - providing above-contract value

+ replace hill+waddle with Mclaurin and 2nd round pick, saving a ton of $$
+ get a legit Y, true receiving option, effective in run blocking
+ don't cheap out on LG: get a proven vet
+ 2 top backups on OL--treat injuries as inevitable
+ draft QB of future with top 5 pick -- good accuracy to preserve continuity in system, but more elusive and durable

Below is what that might look like, starting mostly with our current roster where possible

Offense cap 2026: $153M
QB - Tua - $50M
QB2 - top 5 pick that fits system - $10M
RB - Achane/Wright/Gordon - $10M #achane resigns for 7.5MM, can do some WR4
WR1 McLaurin $15M #speedster not on same level as Waddle but still dangerous
WR2 Round 2 draft pick $2M # might not be truly elite but has speed and can get open against man
WR3 M Washington $1M
TE1 Goedert $10M #true Y, quality receiving threat
TE2 Waller $2M
LT Paul $2M
LG top-10 option $8M #need a top vet not trust a rookie
C Brewer $7M
RG Daniels $8M
RT AJax $12M
Backups: $10M for 2 top swing tackle-IOL backups #rely on FA not draft, no time to develop
Total: $148M, remaining: $5M for backups/injury/draft

The specific names don't matter as much as the budget/quality tier. And more of these guys could be replaced with draft picks for less $.
 
We could start winning with a real GM and new defensive coaches. I am on the fire McD train but even with him and the other changes we could fight a bit. McD can create plays but he's limited by Tua and adjustments. If all three were gon it wouldn't take long imo
 
You're putting WAY too much thought into this.

Clean house and build an oline
 
Since your plan hinges on a top 10 LG at $8 million — you might check out the market. The top 10 from 2025 are $18.5 million plus.

If Waller keeps it up, Rosenhaus will find a contender to pay him $6 million to $8 million.

McLaurin just signed a $97 million contract for 3-years.

Achane will seek a contract above Alvin Kamara’s $12.5 million.

You also mention something about Ronald McDonald and his playbook.

Is our new HC going to adopt Ronald McDonald’s playbook?

When we have a Top 5 pick next year, there is no way Ronald McDonald is still here.
 
I'm not a big fan of McSmurf, but his offense would work if he would run the ball more often AND have a QB who could throw the complete passing tree. This is why DC flood the middle and the flats....its where Tua can consistently throw the ball. Example, Mid-Deep outs, no....rare moment indeed. There are several other patterns I've noticed that are not used as well.....this is causing some of the problems.
 
Mr Fan said:
I'm not a big fan of McSmurf, but his offense would work if he would run the ball more often AND have a QB who could throw the complete passing tree. This is why DC flood the middle and the flats....its where Tua can consistently throw the ball. Example, Mid-Deep outs, no....rare moment indeed. There are several other patterns I've noticed that are not used as well.....this is causing some of the problems.
I am going to say this post is the main issue I have with the way people understand McDaniel’s scheme. Once the NFL “re-clarified” the rules about motion, our offense was done. You can see other teams like the 49ers having the same offensive struggles.

This scheme is not limited by the QB. It is limited by the OL. There is no way to consistently run plays with developing routes when our OL allows immediate pressure. Instead, McDaniel has emphasized a scheme where pre snap motion is used to identify coverage and create ways to get the first read open.

Beyond that, we simply don’t have the roster to run a lot of plays. None of our guys outside Waddle are getting open on traditional mid to long range routes.

I am perfectly OK replacing Tua with a new QB that our (hopefully) new staff drafts. However, the position is absolutely not the biggest issue with our current team.
 
Avigatorx said:
You're putting WAY too much thought into this.

Clean house and build an oline
Bingo GIF by Hawkeye
 
Appreciate your effort. Conceptually, you’re on the right track. We would at least be respectable. Teams can turn around quickly,(2 years) if they draft well and build the trenches. Grier must go and perhaps McD also, depending on what replacements are available /willing.
 
Fun exercise by the OP and since this season appears doomed, it’s fun to think about how the franchise can be turned around.

While I’ve never been a fan of Tua coming out of college or since, this is a very poorly constructed team and there are much bigger problems.

Problem number 1 is Grier is below average at drafting/scouting. When you look at 2 of the biggest weaknesses on this team, OL and CB, he’s flat out failed. Jackson is at best an average starting T. Liam is a bust. It’s still early but Jonah is one of the worst starting G’s in the NFL. Paul is playing at a respectable. Smith, Noah I were huge misses. You just can’t invest draft capital in first and second round picks and not get good or great players.

When you go back and look at every first and second round pick since the 2019 rebuild, who was available, who was selected and whether they would be considered elite or even top 10 at their position, we don’t have one player.

We also have to be better at drafting in mid and late rounds. The best teams can find talent there. Some find hidden gems or respectable starters. AVG is the only one I can think of and we let him walk.

Additionally, we have to stop overlooking players who can’t stay on the field. Injuries are a part of the game but Tua, Phillips, Chubb, Armstead were all major pieces of this “rebuild” and all missed significant time.

Football is won in the trenches. I don’t care who you have at WR if you can’t block or win at the LOS on defense. That’s not to say WR/TE’s aren’t important but rather you shouldn’t be investing multiple first round picks in the position if you aren’t strong in other areas.

I’m all for drafting BPA but I go back and look at the Waddle pick. You have Penei Sewell who’s an elite, can’t miss prospect and is one of the best OT’s in the games. I’m taking that OT every time.
 
I disagree with the OL assesment. The OL scheme is what is causing the issues, leaving them on islands and asking them to be gymnasts on each play is the problem with OL. The only positions I'm concerned about is 1 of the guard positions. The rest of the starters can play in this league.

You are correct the reclarification of the rules, which was dubbed the "Miami Rule" caused issues. Motion has always been used to identify coverages, the real issue was the way the dolphins used it to create extra step with their receivers (it starting looking like a CFL game to be honest). Once that was eliminated fast smurfs lost that extra step and then had DB putting their hands on them and redirecting routes which causes issues in the McSmurf scheme (he needs bigger receivers and less reliance on speed of balance it out. I do think he is seeing that with Waller). Unfortunately with the limitations of the QB we can't attack the whole field to open the middle or the flats.

Now back to the line, fix is really simple. Start protecting shoulders and use a fundamental inside out scheme. Right now the OL scheme is odd as as hell in they almost all playing on individual islands which makes no sense to me at all. There is usually an order of protection that I just don't see on this team on most plays. I assume some of it is due the play coming in late so often that Brewer cannot make the line calls in time or they rushed and incorrect, or their simply no line calls except for what the base play calls out in the huddle (which would be first for me).

I've Jonah on the line completely take the wrong step in the Carolina game where the DT sacked or nearly sacked Tua. If that was the call Brewer would have slid that direction to fill that step....but he didn't. Either Jonah was confused or there was no call at line shifting the protection based DL alignment. Some many plays in each game I see that are similar....I don't want this post to run on and on and on, but I see so many things I've never seen with the Dolphins line for years now that make so little sense to me.
 
Committing to the run game would be a start. It would be nice if half our oline wasn’t perpetually injured .
 
Agreed, I wonder if we had spent some money at LG and let Sav. sit this year, that would've been enough. Sav + Borom is brutal and just can't be worked around.
 
McLaurin and Goedert are both going to be 31 when next season kicks off. And McLaurin just signed an extension for 3/96 before the season started. Like our current receivers, his game relies mostly on speed and he’s been injured most of this season as is……his prime isn’t going to last through that contract.

This is now a rebuilding team. While we do need vets to lead and help groom the young guys, the last thing we need is to invest tons of guaranteed money into older guys.

New GM needs to be committed to building this team through the draft. Once your trenches are established and you hit on the QB in the draft, that’s when you go hard on the market while that QB is still on his rookie deal.
 
