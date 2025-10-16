Top 5 offense with $50MM Tua

ThePeopleShow13 said: I am going to say this post is the main issue I have with the way people understand McDaniel’s scheme. Once the NFL “re-clarified” the rules about motion, our offense was done. You can see other teams like the 49ers having the same offensive struggles.



This scheme is not limited by the QB. It is limited by the OL. There is no way to consistently run plays with developing routes when our OL allows immediate pressure. Instead, McDaniel has emphasized a scheme where pre snap motion is used to identify coverage and create ways to get the first read open.



Beyond that, we simply don’t have the roster to run a lot of plays. None of our guys outside Waddle are getting open on traditional mid to long range routes.



I am perfectly OK replacing Tua with a new QB that our (hopefully) new staff drafts. However, the position is absolutely not the biggest issue with our current team.

I disagree with the OL assesment. The OL scheme is what is causing the issues, leaving them on islands and asking them to be gymnasts on each play is the problem with OL. The only positions I'm concerned about is 1 of the guard positions. The rest of the starters can play in this league.You are correct the reclarification of the rules, which was dubbed the "Miami Rule" caused issues. Motion has always been used to identify coverages, the real issue was the way the dolphins used it to create extra step with their receivers (it starting looking like a CFL game to be honest). Once that was eliminated fast smurfs lost that extra step and then had DB putting their hands on them and redirecting routes which causes issues in the McSmurf scheme (he needs bigger receivers and less reliance on speed of balance it out. I do think he is seeing that with Waller). Unfortunately with the limitations of the QB we can't attack the whole field to open the middle or the flats.Now back to the line, fix is really simple. Start protecting shoulders and use a fundamental inside out scheme. Right now the OL scheme is odd as as hell in they almost all playing on individual islands which makes no sense to me at all. There is usually an order of protection that I just don't see on this team on most plays. I assume some of it is due the play coming in late so often that Brewer cannot make the line calls in time or they rushed and incorrect, or their simply no line calls except for what the base play calls out in the huddle (which would be first for me).I've Jonah on the line completely take the wrong step in the Carolina game where the DT sacked or nearly sacked Tua. If that was the call Brewer would have slid that direction to fill that step....but he didn't. Either Jonah was confused or there was no call at line shifting the protection based DL alignment. Some many plays in each game I see that are similar....I don't want this post to run on and on and on, but I see so many things I've never seen with the Dolphins line for years now that make so little sense to me.