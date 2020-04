Top 50 Remaining

I love that ALL the safeties are still on the board and will be disappointed if Miami does not get one of them.



I like both Niang and Jones if they want to double up at OT and would have Ezra Cleveland on that list.



They could go Edge in R 2 with quite a few good values on the board. DT is not a need but there are some good fits for Miami, maybe at #70.



All the RB's(except the one I wanted)are still in play as are quite a good group at WR.



Good value at IOG as well, I like Hennessey quite a bit.



Give me 2 of Delpit/Chinn/Winfield/Dobbins/Swift/Jones/Hennessey/Gross-Matos/Baun/Shenault