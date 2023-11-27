Top Four Seeds & Next Four Weeks

The race for the Top Seed in the NFL is now officially in the home stretch. Here are the schedules for the current Top 4 seeds over the next 4 weeks. The seed positions are very fluid and they could change week-to-week, of course. But as of 11/27/2023, this is where things stand.



Baltimore Ravens - #1 Seed

Week 13 - BYE

Week 14 - vs Rams (12/10 - 1PM)

Week 15 - @ Jags (12/17 - 8:20PM)

Week 16 - @ 49ers (12/25 - 8:15 PM)



Kansas City Chiefs - #2 Seed

Week 13 - @ Packers (12/3 - 8:20PM)

Week 14 - vs Bills (12/10 - 4:25PM)

Week 15 - @ Patriots (12/18 - 8:15PM)

Week 16 - vs Raiders (12/25 - 1PM)



Jacksonville Jaguars - #3 Seed

Week 13 - vs Bengals (12/4 - 8:15PM)

Week 14 - @ Browns (12/10 - 1PM)

Week 15 - vs Ravens (12/17 - 8:20PM)

Week 16 - @ Buccaneers (12/24 - 4:05PM)



Miami Dolphins - #4 Seed

Week 13 - @ Commanders (12/3 - 1PM)

Week 14 - vs Titans (12/11 - 8:15PM)

Week 15 - vs Jets (12/17 - 1PM)

Week 16 - vs Cowboys (12/24 - 4:25PM)



Ease of schedule?

Looks like it's almost even steven right down the line...but for the Dolphins, beyond Week 16...there is the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens which could be for all the marbles...followed by a Week 18 game against the Bills who would love to dash our dreams just as theirs has been dashed.