Top Four Seeds & Next Four Weeks

The race for the Top Seed in the NFL is now officially in the home stretch. Here are the schedules for the current Top 4 seeds over the next 4 weeks. The seed positions are very fluid and they could change week-to-week, of course. But as of 11/27/2023, this is where things stand.

Baltimore Ravens - #1 Seed
Week 13 - BYE
Week 14 - vs Rams (12/10 - 1PM)
Week 15 - @ Jags (12/17 - 8:20PM)
Week 16 - @ 49ers (12/25 - 8:15 PM)

Kansas City Chiefs - #2 Seed
Week 13 - @ Packers (12/3 - 8:20PM)
Week 14 - vs Bills (12/10 - 4:25PM)
Week 15 - @ Patriots (12/18 - 8:15PM)
Week 16 - vs Raiders (12/25 - 1PM)

Jacksonville Jaguars - #3 Seed
Week 13 - vs Bengals (12/4 - 8:15PM)
Week 14 - @ Browns (12/10 - 1PM)
Week 15 - vs Ravens (12/17 - 8:20PM)
Week 16 - @ Buccaneers (12/24 - 4:05PM)

Miami Dolphins - #4 Seed
Week 13 - @ Commanders (12/3 - 1PM)
Week 14 - vs Titans (12/11 - 8:15PM)
Week 15 - vs Jets (12/17 - 1PM)
Week 16 - vs Cowboys (12/24 - 4:25PM)

Ease of schedule?
Looks like it's almost even steven right down the line...but for the Dolphins, beyond Week 16...there is the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens which could be for all the marbles...followed by a Week 18 game against the Bills who would love to dash our dreams just as theirs has been dashed.
 
If the season ended today...the wild-card round would look like this:

Dolphins would have a home game against the Steelers
Jags would have a home game against the Browns
Chiefs would have a home game against the Colts
 
The Ravens do have a tough 3-game stretch, the third culminating with taking on the Dolphins.

Week 15 - @ Jags (12/17 - 8:20PM)
Week 16 - @ 49ers (12/25 - 8:15 PM)
Week 17 - vs Dolphins (New Years Eve - 1PM ***HAPPY NEW YEAR???***)

I hope those games on the road against the Jags and 49ers wears the Ravens down. I'd like it very much if those birds had been cooked a bit before they're served up to us.
 
as of right now we'd play Pittsburgh at home but then go to Baltimore the following week which is not good
 
Winning twice...in Baltimore...is the very definition of sketchy.

Miami has to win that first game against them, just so that we have a tie-breaker against them if it comes down to that.

If we have to play the Ravens a second time, which would be a playoff game, I'd prefer it to be at Hard Rock. Same thing for the Chiefs.
 
Miami has to win that first game against them, just so that we have a tie-breaker against them if it comes down to that.

If we have to play the Ravens a second time, which would be a playoff game, I'd prefer it to be at Hard Rock. Same thing for the Chiefs.
Absolutely .....Baltimore is the last place I'd want to go for a playoff game
 
