 Top NFL Draft prospect endorses Dolphins' 2020 rookie defender | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top NFL Draft prospect endorses Dolphins' 2020 rookie defender

Kadiddlehopper

Kadiddlehopper

Charter Member of the Dolphin's Fan Club
Joined
Dec 15, 2004
Messages
4,133
Reaction score
80
Location
Sebastian, Fl
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Top NFL Draft prospect endorses Dolphins' 2020 rookie defender

No one would find it surprising to find out that one of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, once again expressed an interest in reuniting with his…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

""(DeVonta) Smith was asked by a fan who the best player he played against during his time at Alabama. His answer? Dolphins 1st-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.""
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom