Kadiddlehopper
Charter Member of the Dolphin's Fan Club
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2004
- Messages
- 4,133
- Reaction score
- 80
- Location
- Sebastian, Fl
Top NFL Draft prospect endorses Dolphins' 2020 rookie defender
No one would find it surprising to find out that one of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, once again expressed an interest in reuniting with his…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
""(DeVonta) Smith was asked by a fan who the best player he played against during his time at Alabama. His answer? Dolphins 1st-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.""