adolfan131313
adolfan in cali
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2005
- Messages
- 370
- Reaction score
- 21
- Age
- 54
- Location
- modesto,calif
Top OT prospect Becton's combine drug test flagged
Mekhi Becton, projected to be one of the first offensive tackles selected in next week's draft, is one of multiple players whose drug tests from the Scouting Combine were flagged, Ian Rapoport reports.
www.nfl.com
I saw in a few mock drafts we had Becton. Does he fall in the draft now. Daniel Jeremiah has Becton going No. 9 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft. Bucky Brooks has the Browns grabbing Becton at No. 10. Chad Reuter and Peter Schrager both have the New York Jets taking Becton with the 11th pick.