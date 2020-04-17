Top OT prospect Becton's combine drug test flagged

www.nfl.com

Top OT prospect Becton's combine drug test flagged

Mekhi Becton, projected to be one of the first offensive tackles selected in next week's draft, is one of multiple players whose drug tests from the Scouting Combine were flagged, Ian Rapoport reports.
www.nfl.com

I saw in a few mock drafts we had Becton. Does he fall in the draft now. Daniel Jeremiah has Becton going No. 9 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft. Bucky Brooks has the Browns grabbing Becton at No. 10. Chad Reuter and Peter Schrager both have the New York Jets taking Becton with the 11th pick.
 
adolfan131313 said:
He’s gonna fall
 
He's such a freakish athlete. This is different than Tunsil. Tunsil had a "scary" visual of the gas mask within hours of the draft. With nearly a week before, teams can really strategize and discuss this rather than panic. If he slips, it won't be very far.
 
The new CBA is pretty lenient about marijuana now. Granted he could have been flagged for one of any number of controlled substances.
 
5- Tua
18- Jones
26- Becton

With our 39th pick trade back up into the first or early second to get Swift or Ruiz. If we take Ruiz, use 56 on Akers
 
His immense siz worries me a bit, I see 400 in his future but I’d certainly love him at 18 or better yet 26
 
Apparently Becton gets the munchies more than some scouts like. Some have been critical of his time in the kitchen. He needs to get into better shape; if he's going to survive the heat. Now a flagged drug test. But with that being said, the kid has tremendous skills for his size.
 
Weed? It amazes me how people can't lay off the weed. Especially when millions of dollars are on the table.

Or is it PED? I find it interesting depending on the sport, they call it different things, in football it's PED, in baseball it's steroids, in the Olympics its doping.
 
As someone who used to smoke weed literally every day, it amazes me as well. I quit because of a job and I damn sure ain't making millions, it's a no-brainer.

OTOH, weed shouldn't be against the rules and I'm happy to see them loosen the restrictions on it a bit this year.
 
