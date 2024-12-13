 Top Team(s) Fall - A Probability... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top Team(s) Fall - A Probability...

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
7,768
Reaction score
4,270
Age
58
Location
Miami
Which teams (above us), due to their remaining schedule of games, have a better chance to fall-off the playoff picture; leaving a spot open for teams in the hunt?

Screenshot_2024-12-12-21-13-28~2.png

Huge game on Sunday against number 4 (ranked) Texans.

GO DOLPHINS!!!
_
 
All 3 wild card teams actually.

Ravens/Chargers and Broncos all have 2 losable games. Texans have 3 losable games and can still lose the division to the Colts.

All 4 lose a tie Breaker, right now, if they wind up with a similar record when Miami wins on Sunday.

So, Miami has a good shot if they just take care of business.

The funny thing is both Miami and the Colts have a chance to knock 2 teams out. Don't sleep on the Texans. With the Dolphins/Chiefs and Ravens, they very well may miss the playoffs.

Assuming Miami beats the Texans, I am rooting for the Colts to beat the Broncos
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom