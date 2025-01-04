 Top Ten lessons to be learned from 2024 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top Ten lessons to be learned from 2024

royalshank said:
Agree w Omar on all of these. One little nugget here is that some data is presented on our player retention rate for our own draft picks is 35% while league average is 50%. That says a lot about Grier.

Click to expand...
Hard to argue with any of those

Will be interesting to see what changes are made this off season to try to address some of these things
 
For once, I agree with everything Omar says. We aren't retaining our draft pick FA's because Grier gave away all our cap space to underperforming FA signings. Although, I don't disagree with letting Wilkins and Hunt walk considering what they got paid.

We would be a lot better off right now with AVG and Brandon Jones, than we are with Chubb though. That cap space and 1st round pick that we gave up was bad all around.

McD's coaching is still puzzling sometimes. Short yardage and pitch outs to Achane or passes behind the LOS to Tyreek are not fooling anyone. Penalties are his fault too. Also, I just cant understand how we totally abandoned Hill and Waddle with intermediate passes. I know those guys can get separation, they just aren't getting the targets. Same goes for Mostert. He is such a smart runner, we just look different when he gets touches.

And yes, its clear that last year was an anomaly for Tua and not getting injured. He will likely miss 3-5 games a season. A top notch back up is key, but its looking like it may be time to start thinking about plan "B" (and I've been a Tua homer from the door).

I hope this organization reads that article. Its actually pretty simple and spot on.
 
Grier could have signed Hunt had he not waited till free agency. Had he resigned him before season started. He could have gotten ahead of it. Grier sucks, unfortunately I think. McDaniel is worse. No vision by either of them
 
Every single talking point about this season circles back to the same thing; our entire FO needs to go. At some point you have to accept this team is never going to be better than middle of the pack with Grier at GM. He’s had 9 seasons as a GM to learn; there have been a hundred well written articles about what this team needs to learn and here we are.
 
Wow, Omar is spot on for once. Can’t disagree with anything he says here, he highlights all the issues.
 
Injuries have decimated this team. Rather it be Phillips, Chubb, Armstead, Jackson, or Tua. Miami is never going to win with the big money and high draft picks on the sideline.

PS: Poyers refusal to get injured and show the staff how big of a POS he is has cost this team.
 
