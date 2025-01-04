Top Ten lessons to be learned from 2024

For once, I agree with everything Omar says. We aren't retaining our draft pick FA's because Grier gave away all our cap space to underperforming FA signings. Although, I don't disagree with letting Wilkins and Hunt walk considering what they got paid.



We would be a lot better off right now with AVG and Brandon Jones, than we are with Chubb though. That cap space and 1st round pick that we gave up was bad all around.



McD's coaching is still puzzling sometimes. Short yardage and pitch outs to Achane or passes behind the LOS to Tyreek are not fooling anyone. Penalties are his fault too. Also, I just cant understand how we totally abandoned Hill and Waddle with intermediate passes. I know those guys can get separation, they just aren't getting the targets. Same goes for Mostert. He is such a smart runner, we just look different when he gets touches.



And yes, its clear that last year was an anomaly for Tua and not getting injured. He will likely miss 3-5 games a season. A top notch back up is key, but its looking like it may be time to start thinking about plan "B" (and I've been a Tua homer from the door).



I hope this organization reads that article. Its actually pretty simple and spot on.