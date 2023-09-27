Top ten reasons the Broncos lost to the Dolphins.

brumdog44
Number 10: In retrospect, the pregame nacho bar was a bad idea.
Number 9: Plan to use the end zone as an extra defender was not a well thought out idea.
Number 8: Sean Payton was game planning all week to defend Teddy Bridgewater.
Number 7: Broncos defensive coach couldn't decide whether to key on the pass or run so decided to go with neither.
Number 6: Failed to capitalize on the momentum of a 99 yard kick return that brought the Broncos within 43.
Number 5: That one penalty.
Number 4: Probably wasn't a good idea to hold bring your kid to work day on gameday....although the series where the kids played was the series the Dolphins punted.
Number 3: Dolphins threw the Broncos for a loop by bringing in a completely different group of players in the fourth quarter.
Number 2: Were afraid the gametime would get changed because of rain.
Number 1: Russell Wilson's soiled his lucky underwear mid game.
