Torn ACL feared for Bradley Chubb

CF Dolphan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 758
- Reaction score
- 1,129
- Location
- C Florida
Just saw it on the news. Tough break
What's with this doomer 2025 stuff? It's not a 12-month injury... 9 months is conservative, which would have him missing the first few games of next season.Gone until 2025
They seem to heal faster lately. Maybe out until Oct?Gone until 2025
It's never good, but I guess at least it wasn't the same knee...This is Chubb‘s second torn ACL. Not good.
So we need Dr.Strange as our next HC?"I mean, in hindsight, I would absolutely not have wanted him out there if I would've known that he was going to get hurt. ... It doesn't look very smart at all," he said. "The players wanted to go back in and play and finish the right way heading into next week. And I have the ability to tell them no on everything in this situation. There's plenty of decisions that I'll cross examine. ... The intention is always purposeful. And I made the call that the guys that went out there, they wanted to be out there.
"I would like a time machine, for sure."
From NFL.com
Joe Philbin - “If I had a magic potion I’d use it”
Mike McDaniel - "I would like a time machine, for sure."
He said in his post-game presser that it's a little sore but he's fine.What’s the word on Tua?
I know he hurt his shoulder area?
Did he break anything?
Is he expected to miss time?
Even so, 2024 will be a waste of a year for him. And that contract…. That’s the risk when giving out these big dealsThey seem to heal faster lately. Maybe out until Oct?
It all feels very MCU w these quotes!So we need Dr.Strange as our next HC?