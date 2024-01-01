Torn ACL feared for Bradley Chubb

"I mean, in hindsight, I would absolutely not have wanted him out there if I would've known that he was going to get hurt. ... It doesn't look very smart at all," he said. "The players wanted to go back in and play and finish the right way heading into next week. And I have the ability to tell them no on everything in this situation. There's plenty of decisions that I'll cross examine. ... The intention is always purposeful. And I made the call that the guys that went out there, they wanted to be out there.



"I would like a time machine, for sure."



From NFL.com



Joe Philbin - “If I had a magic potion I’d use it”



Mike McDaniel - "I would like a time machine, for sure."