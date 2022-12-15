Totally new concept.



Let's talk about this week's upcoming game and how we are going to win.



I'll start.



Offense:

MM needs to have a better game plan with a much "busier" running game.

Tua needs to revert to the Tua of 3 weeks ago.

Offensive line needs to work well as a group to open holes for our running backs.

Receivers need to drink more, or possibly less coffee so they can hold onto the ball. (Bet you hadn't considered that - LOL

Overall, just keep moving the ball on prolonged (or even short) drives that end up in points scored. I want to see 3 to 10 points scored each quarter. Keep the pressure on their defense.



Defense:

I hope you guys are not on the field too long.

All defensive players - just do your job!

Defenses coaches - don't give their QB much time to do anything.

I want to see an effective defensive game plan.

I don't know what you changed 2 weeks ago, but un-change it.



Special Teams:



Stay alert and do your jobs!



To the entire Dolphins team - STOP THE SENSELESS PENALTIES



OK, you guys can go ahead and fill in the blanks with what we need to do, not bellyache about players not meeting your particular expectations, but what they need to do to meet those expectations.