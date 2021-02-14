 Tough Choice: Najee Harris or Waddle at 18 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tough Choice: Najee Harris or Waddle at 18

EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
2,243
Reaction score
2,609
They’re not taking PItts with their first pick. I’d be completely shocked if that happened.
If Pitts is somehow available when they are the clock a 2nd time — then sure. As long as Waddle wasn’t available too.

Secondly, I don’t foresee a scenario where Waddle is still on the board at 18, but if he was, I’d most definitely take him over Najee Harris. I’m a huge Najee fan. But I’d run my card up to the podium if Waddle is sitting there at 18. Then I’d take my chances landing Najee or Javonte Williams or Etienne or Michael Carter in round 2.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,628
Reaction score
6,988
I would say Waddle. I think he's a top 15 pick, possibly a top 10. So that would be a value.

Harris could go late round 1, or early round 2.
 
H

Half cat

Rookie
Joined
Mar 18, 2020
Messages
6
Reaction score
9
Age
44
Location
Geelong
EJay said:
IDK if Javonte will be the same receiving threat, but I love the rest of his game.
Click to expand...
That’s a fair call, although Williams has improved that area of his game every year in college. Agree that Harris is a good receiver though.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,187
Reaction score
3,611
Location
Miami
1a. Najee or Waddle 1b. Either would be a homerun. We either get our every down back or we completely solidify our WR core.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom