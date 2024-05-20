Tough end of schedule

The media/analysts are making a big, and negative, point about this.

I agree from the standpoint that the last set of games are against good teams and some in cold weather places.

To me, a reasonable expectation is growth from experience. McDaniel improving in play calling on some of our failed 3rd and shorts and improvement in the speed of sending the play in. Tua should make reads quicker and get to option three more often and option three is better this year.

The team as a whole - coaches and players - have played meaningful December games as well as playoff games. That experience should help.

So I think what I am trying to say is, that although I respect the difficulty of playing on the road and in cold weather, I think we are better suited for it this year.