Commentary | Dolphins aim to silence unfavorable narratives that linger The Miami Dolphins are working toward being more of a tough-minded football team, addressing the finesse reputation.

Although challenging, disregard who the author of the article is, and focus on the content. Is the team tough enough and are they built to win playoff football games, especially in the cold and on the road? This remains an issue, until proven otherwise. I remain concerned. In addition to how things looked at the end of last year, the offseason seemed to continue the theme of finesse and speed as opposed to physicality and toughness. Not trying to debate the merits of the moves, but for example the big fatties like Wilkins and Rob Hunt out the door. In the door, our new center, who may be good, but is an undersized and quick finesse type player. Chop Robinson, a speed guy. Just small examples. Not trying to underplay the value of speed either. But there are lines to be drawn, and you need both things on a team.