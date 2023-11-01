 Tough one - predict the score Fins v Chefs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tough one - predict the score Fins v Chefs

28-24. Though I don't care as long as we win!

EDIT! Posted the same at the same time, jeffc12. LOL! It's a good thing we are thinking alike, right? Gonna stick with it!
 
Not sure of a score to give. I think the Dolphins lose this one, but keep it really close. After the game, we’ll be saying “they wouldn’t have beat us if we had Achane”.

Moving forward, I see us being a better team after the bye.
 
If we contain Kelce and if our Oline opens the running game, we will win by 10 points. If those things don't happen it is a toss-up.
 
This is a very winnable 'big game'. Buffalo and Eagles (and friends) are bully teams which Dolphins have always struggled with.

I don't see that in the Chiefs. They are dangerous sure but really like how we match up on them.
 
If the Chiefs weren't coming off of a loss, I'd feel better about this game. I think we lose 34-24, but after the bye we go on a 6+ game win streak
 
This is very winnable, and I like some X factors- Mahomes coming off the flu, Chiefs flying over on Thursday.
I don't think the Chiefs WRs are anything special, but Mahomes is still Mahomes.
Miami CANNOT have this be a one score game with less than 2-3 minutes to play. They have to score early and often and force the Chiefs into field goals.
They can't let Kelce own them. Other than Kelce- and I like that running back Pacheco- their players are similar to players on other teams that we've beaten.
 
