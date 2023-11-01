Tough one - predict the score Fins v Chefs

This is very winnable, and I like some X factors- Mahomes coming off the flu, Chiefs flying over on Thursday.
I don't think the Chiefs WRs are anything special, but Mahomes is still Mahomes.
Miami CANNOT have this be a one score game with less than 2-3 minutes to play. They have to score early and often and force the Chiefs into field goals.
They can't let Kelce own them. Other than Kelce- and I like that running back Pacheco- their players are similar to players on other teams that we've beaten.