Tough Poll here, Maholmes or Allen!

Who would you want to move on?

  • Allen

    Votes: 6 33.3%

  • Maholmes

    Votes: 13 72.2%
  • Total voters
    18
50 Years a Fan

50 Years a Fan

Good Bye Playoffs!
Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2021
Messages
3,215
Reaction score
10,555
Location
Halifax, Canada
I know Miami is out but football is not over and I am a football fan too! It comes down for me that Maholmes has been there and is more annoying than Allen in my opinion and I will be an Allen cheerer this weekend neither are are Superbowl contenders in my opinion (Go Houston love to see them move on, but tough one against Ravens!). Tired off Taylor Swift too! LMAO!
 
The only proper answer would be Houston vs Detroit but we most likely get Ravens vs 49ers.
I would be interested in the Super Bowl for the first time in years if it was Houston vs Detroit. I’d even take the Bucs simply because it would be funny to see Baker win a ring. All I know is if the 49ers win the SB this place will go absolutely wild talking about Purdy vs Tua.
 
50 years a Fan of who? Not the Dolphins.

You came on Finheaven.com to tell people your going to cheer for Josh Allen?

You have your rights as American to post and say what you want and i have my right as a American who loves the Dolphins to judge the hell out of you.

Sick.
 
I won't ever cheer for a Buffalo bill as long as I live. Would rather not see either one of those teams anyway
 
