Toughness and Discipline Vrabel Vs McDaniel - What Do You Want Out Of A Head Coach?

Before I bag on McDaniel, I should start by saying good game from him Sunday. Somehow the team continues to hang together, and has not folded up the tent. The game plan was also very good on both sides of the ball. To be fair no idea how much was smarts by our side, versus how much was a bad job by their staff, and how much was those guys taking us for granted, which you can never do in the NFL.

Mike Vrabel benched one of his best and highly paid players, Christian Barmore, for the entire first quarter Sunday, for disciplinary reasons. Snippet and article link below. This is how you put a real footprint on a team's culture, and maintain discipline. Huge positive. Vrabel's answer to this question in the post game presser was also short and to the point. No umms, made it clear that he did it, and that was the end of it.

With all the f*cking around by players that has gone on around here for the last 4 years under McDaniel, not a single player has been benched for disciplinary reasons, even for a snap. The best McDaniel could seemingly do was say something akin to "well I was fining guys but it wasn't working." OMG what a bad answer, makes you sound like a weak pushover. Guess what, if what you are doing is not working, do something more until the message gets home, to everyone.

It helps when a coach is big, physically imposing, has the strength of personality and will, was a former player that was good, and was a former HC that was also well respected and got his team deep in the playoffs. Those are a lot of the characteristics we should be looking for in a theoretical new HC, especially in a town like Miami and with a team that needs a cultural reboot and toughness rebuild.

This issue extends up to the GMs office. Grier also does not help in this regard - Grier and McDaniel are a terrible combination because both are as soft as puppy poo. In my view, neither has the personality and leadership skills required of the job.

We had that here in Dan Campbell, who had an audition and showed he could run a team, and we blew it. Anthony Weaver fits the big and physically imposing mold, but he seems awfully soft spoken, and has not been good as a DC. Gase didn't and Philbin didn't. Sparano had enough of it, and might have been OK in different circumstances. He never had a roster. Flores had the toughness and discipline thing, but he almost had too much of it and was impossible to deal with and needed a lot more maturity and development. But on the margin, the tougher guys have done a lot better than the wimpy guys here, especially when adjusted for the roster they had to deal with.

As far as candidates I have heard about, guys that might have it include Gruden to some degree (pedigree, personality), Saleh might (am open minded), Campanele (but not the experience), and Chris Shula seems fiery (but very limited experience and is small-ish too). My view, this team needs a coach with a big personality that can drive discipline and reset the culture, and understands the value of toughness and the trenches. Many overestimate the Xs and Os value of the head coach position, and underestimate the toughness and culture and leadership value of the HC position.

At any rate, disciplinary actions should have happened much more in Miami under the McDaniel regime. To be fair, this is not specific to McDaniel, many NFL and professional sports coaches no longer seem to have the oomph to drive discipline the old fashioned way. But the good teams and organizations still do. The Heat and Panthers certainly have a culture of toughness and it is clear to their players they better not F around. Heck, the Heat told Jimmy Butler to sit and then sent him packing when he tried to pull the same BS Dolphins players do. And the Heat now seem a lot better off for having done it.

“I just had to make a decision. My job’s to protect the team,” Vrabel said when asked about Barmore’s benching. “So when there are actions that I don’t feel like are commensurate with what we want to do here, I have to make a decision. And we move on.”

Mike Vrabel says he benched Christian Barmore to ‘protect the team’

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that it was his call to bench defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the first quarter on Sunday.
Every time we have a coach we don't like, someone makes a post about wanting a coach with the opposite philosophy. It's more about the coach just not being good, not whether he's 'tough' or what kind of pants he wears.
 
NY8123 said:
Yes I wanted Vrabel as a head coach in Miami.
It is amazing the entire NFL passed on him for a year. Shows you how many bad owners - look at all the chump coaches that got hired instead of him. This includes the Pats, who passed on him for that idiot Mayo. We got screwed, because other NFL owners are idiots, and Vrabel was still out there, so the Pats got a 2nd bite at the apple. They are the luckiest team ever - I really think they are idiots too, but keep getting lucky, unlike the Dolphins. Brady was a 6th rounder. Dumb luck. Tuck rule, dumb luck. The year they stink, Drake Maye is the guy sitting for them there at 3. If it would have been Jamarcus Russel at 3, that is who they would have taken.

But, at any rate, discipline and culture matter, and we need more of it here. McDaniel is not the guy for this town, nor is Grier. We need a badass here.
 
phinsforlife said:
It is amazing the entire NFL passed on him for a year. Shows you how many bad owners - look at all the chump coaches that got hired instead of him. This includes the Pats, who passed on him for that idiot Mayo. We got screwed, because other NFL owners are idiots, and Vrabel was still out there, so the Pats got a 2nd bite at the apple. They are the luckiest team ever - I really think they are idiots too, but keep getting lucky, unlike the Dolphins. Brady was a 6th rounder. Dumb luck. Tuck rule, dumb luck. The year they stink, Drake Maye is the guy sitting for them there at 3. If it would have been Jamarcus Russel at 3, that is who they would have taken.

But, at any rate, discipline and culture matter, and we need more of it here. McDaniel is not the guy for this town, nor is Grier. We need a badass here.
What I really wanted was for Miami to bring him in with McDaniel. I think his influence could have straightened this team out and if not you could have shitcanned McD and promoted Vrabel mid-season.
 
1 quarter? weak arse. How about he drops him on the depth chart to third string snaps, like McD did with Wright. Or trades them to the Steelers for Minkah.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
Every time we have a coach we don't like, someone makes a post about wanting a coach with the opposite philosophy. It's more about the coach just not being good, not whether he's 'tough' or what kind of pants he wears.
You must have misread the OP. It was not about doing the opposite again. It was about driving discipline and culture in an organization, and the attributes I want out of a HC and GM. If you prefer another tight pants nerd boy OC type with no prior HC experience (McDaniel, Gase, Philbin), and another GM that also cannot help build a culture of toughness and discipline, and just gets pushed around by whichever bad HC we hire, you are entitled to your opinion. I disagree, but the OP was really about the importance of being able to drive discipline and set a culture within an organization.
 
phinsforlife said:
It is amazing the entire NFL passed on him for a year. Shows you how many bad owners - look at all the chump coaches that got hired instead of him. This includes the Pats, who passed on him for that idiot Mayo. We got screwed, because other NFL owners are idiots, and Vrabel was still out there, so the Pats got a 2nd bite at the apple. They are the luckiest team ever - I really think they are idiots too, but keep getting lucky, unlike the Dolphins. Brady was a 6th rounder. Dumb luck. Tuck rule, dumb luck. The year they stink, Drake Maye is the guy sitting for them there at 3. If it would have been Jamarcus Russel at 3, that is who they would have taken.

But, at any rate, discipline and culture matter, and we need more of it here. McDaniel is not the guy for this town, nor is Grier. We need a badass here.
They didn't pass on him. He told all teams interested he was going to take year off and he just worked with the browns as advisor. If harbaugh is let go then he probably will do the same. take a year off.
 
LargoFin said:
1 quarter? weak arse. How about he drops him on the depth chart to third string snaps, like McD did with Wright. Or trades them to the Steelers for Minkah.
McDaniel dropped Wright not for discipline reasons, he was dropped for can't play reasons. I do not understand your point about the Minkah trade. Ramsey wanted out of here, and was a pain in the ass, and makes my point. He was never benched once for his bad behavior, nor was Tyreek.
 
bane said:
They didn't pass on him. He told all teams interested he was going to take year off and he just worked with the browns as advisor. If harbaugh is let go then he probably will do the same. take a year off.
He was passed over by everyone, and then said he is taking the year off, just as cover for himself. He was not given a single interview when the hiring cycle started, although not really germane to the main point of the OP. But yeah, I think there are a lot of bad owners in the NFL, it ain't just Ross that don't get it.
 
phinsforlife said:
McDaniel dropped Wright not for discipline reasons, he was dropped for can't play reasons. I do not understand your point about the Minkah trade. Ramsey wanted out of here, and was a pain in the ass, and makes my point. He was never benched once for his bad behavior, nor was Tyreek.
Do you want locker room stuff in public or not?
And in the end what does this one-quarter suspension accomplish? This is not college! Vrabel is an idiot.
 
It would be interesting to see how many of the 32 teams have benched a player for a series or a quarter in the first 8 weeks. Was it 2, 3, or 25 teams out of 32? Is this a widespread commonly accepted practice. That's first.
Second, how many of those who were benched are on rookie deal (rookies, young players) and how many are veterans, on 2nd, 3rd contract.
 
phinsforlife said:
I would take Vrabel over McDaniel everyday of the week! The Titans owner is a moron for getting rid of him in the first place. She is just as bad as Ross as an NFL owner. Now the Dolphins have to deal with him twice a year with a stud QB in Maye.
 
