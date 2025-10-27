Toughness and Discipline Vrabel Vs McDaniel - What Do You Want Out Of A Head Coach?

Mike Vrabel says he benched Christian Barmore to ‘protect the team’ Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that it was his call to bench defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the first quarter on Sunday.

Before I bag on McDaniel, I should start by saying good game from him Sunday. Somehow the team continues to hang together, and has not folded up the tent. The game plan was also very good on both sides of the ball. To be fair no idea how much was smarts by our side, versus how much was a bad job by their staff, and how much was those guys taking us for granted, which you can never do in the NFL.Mike Vrabel benched one of his best and highly paid players, Christian Barmore, for the entire first quarter Sunday, for disciplinary reasons. Snippet and article link below. This is how you put a real footprint on a team's culture, and maintain discipline. Huge positive. Vrabel's answer to this question in the post game presser was also short and to the point. No umms, made it clear that he did it, and that was the end of it.With all the f*cking around by players that has gone on around here for the last 4 years under McDaniel, not a single player has been benched for disciplinary reasons, even for a snap. The best McDaniel could seemingly do was say something akin to "well I was fining guys but it wasn't working." OMG what a bad answer, makes you sound like a weak pushover. Guess what, if what you are doing is not working, do something more until the message gets home, to everyone.It helps when a coach is big, physically imposing, has the strength of personality and will, was a former player that was good, and was a former HC that was also well respected and got his team deep in the playoffs. Those are a lot of the characteristics we should be looking for in a theoretical new HC, especially in a town like Miami and with a team that needs a cultural reboot and toughness rebuild.This issue extends up to the GMs office. Grier also does not help in this regard - Grier and McDaniel are a terrible combination because both are as soft as puppy poo. In my view, neither has the personality and leadership skills required of the job.We had that here in Dan Campbell, who had an audition and showed he could run a team, and we blew it. Anthony Weaver fits the big and physically imposing mold, but he seems awfully soft spoken, and has not been good as a DC. Gase didn't and Philbin didn't. Sparano had enough of it, and might have been OK in different circumstances. He never had a roster. Flores had the toughness and discipline thing, but he almost had too much of it and was impossible to deal with and needed a lot more maturity and development. But on the margin, the tougher guys have done a lot better than the wimpy guys here, especially when adjusted for the roster they had to deal with.As far as candidates I have heard about, guys that might have it include Gruden to some degree (pedigree, personality), Saleh might (am open minded), Campanele (but not the experience), and Chris Shula seems fiery (but very limited experience and is small-ish too). My view, this team needs a coach with a big personality that can drive discipline and reset the culture, and understands the value of toughness and the trenches. Many overestimate the Xs and Os value of the head coach position, and underestimate the toughness and culture and leadership value of the HC position.At any rate, disciplinary actions should have happened much more in Miami under the McDaniel regime. To be fair, this is not specific to McDaniel, many NFL and professional sports coaches no longer seem to have the oomph to drive discipline the old fashioned way. But the good teams and organizations still do. The Heat and Panthers certainly have a culture of toughness and it is clear to their players they better not F around. Heck, the Heat told Jimmy Butler to sit and then sent him packing when he tried to pull the same BS Dolphins players do. And the Heat now seem a lot better off for having done it.