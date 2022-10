This site is becoming way too toxic. The unquenchable need to be right is really getting tiresome. The Dolphins are 3 and 1 with wins over New England Baltimore and Buffalo and Tua looks like he’s going to be OK. We seem to have a coach that knows what he is doing and players seem to admire and respect him. Not everything is going to go our way however we are heading in the right direction so let’s enjoy ride and humble ourselves a bit. There, that’s my rant. Lol.